Google Pixel 6 has just added new features, and other features may be added soon.





Mobile phones weren’t complete at launch, and companies often add new features over time through software updates, one of which seems to have just been introduced to the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

According to Mishaal Rahman, a technical journalist, his Pixel 6 has adaptive sound capabilities. It uses a microphone to evaluate nearby sound and adjust the equalizer to suit the environment, allowing the phone to improve the sound quality from the built-in speakers.

This is a feature we’ve already seen on the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G, but it wasn’t in the Pixel 6 range at launch. Please note that it just appeared on the settings screen, according to Rahman. If you don’t have one yet, you may be able to do it right away.

Did anyone else with a Pixel 6 get an adaptive sound? It was displayed in the settings this morning.I thought this feature was made as a band-aid for Pixel 5’s cheesy speakers, so I didn’t expect Pixel 6 to get it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ QzllOGBy37 November 9, 2021

Twitter user @ mile_freak07 found a reference to the face recognition feature of codename Tuscany in the Pixel 6 code, so this isn’t the only new feature out there.

This feature may have been abandoned due to no recent mention as it was mentioned on July 9th, but @ mile_freak07 still thinks there is hope.

Analysis: Facial recognition could be a solution to Pixel 6’s fingerprint scanning problem

We can’t expect facial recognition to appear in the Pixel 6 range, but it’s certainly beneficial for users struggling with the fingerprint scanners on these smartphones.

Both fingerprint scanners are slow, often fail to read numbers, and I’ve had enough people reporting similar issues to admit that Google could be slow. It wasn’t just us.

Apparently this is due to an “enhanced security algorithm” and moisturizing your fingers may help, but it’s not the ideal solution.

To make matters worse, Android Police has discovered that many users report that when the Pixel’s battery runs out, the fingerprint scanner broke completely and a factory reset alone fixed the problem.

We hope that a software update will resolve this issue, but we are not optimistic about the slow and unreliable nature of scanners, so it is desirable to offer alternative biometric options such as facial recognition. there is.

Via Talk Android and GSM Arena

