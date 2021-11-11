N.THING Inc.Was selected for CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree





N.THING’s CUBE is an indoor modular vertical farm that does not affect or change the surrounding environment. And now designed to reduce the use of global resources, it saves energy and creates sustainable ecosystems that produce clean, safe yields on the farm, free of pollution and pesticides, and are sustainable. We are strengthening the cultivation in various ways. CUBE creates a decentralized agricultural solution that can be installed in any city, independent of imports and logistics, for easy access to traceable food supplies. As well as functionality, its design is aesthetically pleasing as an urban farm, devoting itself to not only efficiency but also productivity simplicity.

They are currently operating vertical farming in Yongin, Icheon Andong (scheduled to start in January 2022), and South Korea’s in-store farm showroom “Sik Mul Sung Dosan” has decided to expand its farm in the Middle East on a large scale. I am planning.Successful completion of PoC in United Arab Emirates

Leo Kim, CEO and Founder of N.THING, said: “Our society coexists with different tastes. CUBE will be a solution that can supply crops of different demands from a single farm in the city. Through automation and AI-based solutions. Ultimately, we will take a step towards reducing food miles, reducing labor costs and saving global resources. We will move towards advanced digital transformation in agriculture, ”he added.

Owned and created by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards program honors outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories selected by an elite panel of industry experts, including members of media, designers and engineers. This is an annual contest. In addition, we reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design.

* * *

About N.THING:

Founded in January 2014, N.THING is a Seoul-based agrifood technology company that combines IoT technology and data to lead the innovation of agricultural products and, by extension, the food value chain from farm to table. I am. We have developed the world’s first modular vertical farming method “CUBE” that is easy to expand. N.THING CUBE is a modular farm with mass productivity, with a dedicated OS providing an optimized environment for each crop for maximum efficiency. N.THING is the world’s first smart agribusiness company that won the iF Design Award Architecture in 2020. In addition, it won the Best of Innovation at CES2020 for its first outstanding technology in the agricultural field. .. N.THING operates vertical farming in Yongin, Icheon Andong (scheduled to start in January 2022), and South Korea’s in-store farm showroom “Sik MulSung Dosan” plans to expand its business on a large scale this year. For more information after the successful completion of the PoC process in the United Arab Emirates, please visit www.nthing.net.

About the CES Innovation Awards:

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2022 is the global arena for innovation, bringing the technology industry directly and digitally to audiences around the world, leading brands and start-ups, and the world’s most influential leaders. And provide access to industry advocates. Winners of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including product descriptions and photos, are at CES.tech/innovation. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registrations.

