Windows 11 SE is not sold separately and cannot be reinstalled once removed





Enlarge / Windows 11 SE default wallpaper.

Microsoft

Microsoft is fighting Chromebooks at school using the $ 250 Surface Laptop SE, but cheap hardware is just one part of the equation. One of the reasons Chromebooks have been successfully educated is that Chrome OS is great for low-end hardware, easy for IT admins to manage, and hard to break wrong apps and malware.

Microsoft’s answer to Chrome OS is Windows 11 SE. Unlike past efforts like Windows in S-mode (which is still unique), Windows 11 SE is not a regular version of Windows with a cheaper license or a cut-down version with a small number of apps to run. .. By default, Windows 11 SE saves all files (including user profile information) to the student’s OneDrive account to ensure a “non-distracting” learning environment for better performance on low-end devices. Some standard Windows 11 features have been removed. The operating system also gives IT administrators exclusive control over the apps and browser extensions that can be installed and run through Microsoft Intune.

If you’re a school IT administrator who owns a lot of PC laptops or desktops, you may be wondering if you can buy and install Windows 11 SE on your existing hardware. That way, you can enjoy the benefits of the change without having to buy new hardware. According to Microsoft, the answer is no. The only way to get Windows 11 SE is to use the laptop that came with Windows 11 SE. Also, if you reimage a Windows 11 SE device on a different version of Windows 10 or Windows 11, you will not be able to reinstall Windows 11 SE afterwards.

advertisement

The situation is similar to how Microsoft licenses ARM versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11. These versions are available on new hardware purchased from PC manufacturers, but individuals and organizations cannot purchase licenses to install on their own ARM hardware, such as the Raspberry. Pi or Apple Silicon Mac.

Standard editions of Windows can also be managed through Intune, so these older laptops and desktops can be managed using the same tools that administrators use with Windows 11 SE. However, it seems that school IT administrators have missed the opportunity to create a single Windows 11 SE OS image and deploy it to all the hardware they manage. And this could have been one of the selling points of Windows 11 SE on Chrome OS and can’t even be installed on existing PC hardware. Third-party solutions like Neverware’s Cloud Ready are as close as possible to the version of Chrome OS that runs on everything.

Microsoft has published a document (PDF) that more fully describes the differences between Windows 11 SE and other editions of Windows (including Windows in S mode).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/11/windows-11-se-wont-be-sold-separately-cant-be-reinstalled-once-removed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos