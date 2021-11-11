Microsoft’s Windows Store is finally becoming Steam-like for games





Microsoft is finally making it possible for Windows users to install PC games from the Microsoft Store or Xbox Game Pass for PC with unlimited access to any folder. This move gives PC gamers access to and freely modify game folders, and allows Windows users to freely move games to any folder or drive.

Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans have told The Verge that the changes are part of an update to the Xbox app for Windows that is currently being tested in-house. The Xbox app update ultimately addresses a major issue when installing games from the Xbox Game Pass for PC. In this case, the player encounters the issue of not having complete control over the Microsoft Store, restricted Windows Apps folders, or game installation location.

Microsoft does not immediately block access to your game folder.

Microsoft previously supported mods for certain titles in the Microsoft Store, but opening folder access to the game allows more games to support mods without the player having to enable this in the game. It will be like.

The Microsoft Store has traditionally used Windows-based folder permissions to restrict access to where games are installed, making it difficult to back up or move games freely. This can be a headache if you need to reinstall Windows and install the game on a secondary drive, or if you uninstall the game you installed from the Microsoft Store and still run out of disk space.

Other PC game launchers such as Steam and Battle.net allow players to back up, restore and view their games. Microsoft’s new Xbox app update includes options to validate and repair files. This is probably used to support game backup. There are also new options for browsing where the files are installed, changing the drive where the game is installed, and choosing a custom folder for the installation.

When I contacted Microsoft about internal testing of this updated Xbox app, I was surprised to find a more open approach to installing PC games from the Microsoft store.

On your first day with the Game Pass, you’ll have more to customize your experience with the Xbox app with great PC games like Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite. I wanted to offer the player the option of. Partner director of experience with Xbox. Please continue to share updates as we release additional features.

A few hours after publishing this article, Microsoft also released a video detailing the changes. Xbox Insiders will soon be able to test new versions of the Xbox PC app, and the updated app will be in beta before the free-to-play version of Halo Infinite Multiplayer is released on December 8th. I was expecting that.

Update, November 11, 10:40 AM ET: Microsoft released a video detailing these changes hours after publishing this article. I updated the article and added a Microsoft video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/11/22776024/microsoft-xbox-app-windows-folder-install-uwp-options The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos