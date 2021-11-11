UK blocks £ 3.2bn class proceedings against Google over tracking iPhone user information





The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has blocked a planned £ 3.2 billion UK class action lawsuit over allegations that Internet giants have illegally tracked the personal information of millions of iPhone users. A top UK judge unanimously granted Google’s appeal against the country’s first such data privacy proceeding on Wednesday. This is a move that confuses a series of similar claims awaiting companies such as Facebook and TikTok.

Which groundbreaking case is led by consumer rights activist and former director Richard Lloyd? The magazine sought to expand the UK’s class action system to include claims for alleged misuse of data, even in the absence of obvious financial loss or suffering.

Backed by a commercial litigation funder, Lloyd has more than 5 million Apple iPhones by Google tracking Internet browsing history by bypassing the Safari browser’s default privacy settings between 2011 and 2012. He claimed to have secretly obtained the user’s personal data and used it for commercial purposes.

“We’re terribly disappointed that the Supreme Court hasn’t done enough to protect its people from Google and other big tech companies that violate the law,” he said.

His lawyer, law firm Milberg’s James Oldnal, called it “a dark day when corporate desires are valued more than our right to privacy.”

Google said it has focused on products and infrastructure that respect and protect people’s privacy for years, and said the claim was related to what happened 10 years ago and was being addressed at the time. ..

British companies also welcomed the ruling. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said permitting such proceedings could cool investment and affect businesses throughout the economy.

Kate Scott, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance, said, “The Supreme Court has stated that the” loss of control “of personal data of an individual is not, by itself, sufficient to find a class action for compensation. I admitted. “

“The data proceedings will definitely continue, but we’re focusing on the claim that the actual damage has occurred. This is the right result for all companies, not just big tech like Google.”

In a US-style representative or class action, a group of people affected by the same issue is represented by a single person and automatically participates in the proceedings without signing up individually unless they opt out.

Proponents of such proceedings say they allow access to the judiciary for those who have small personal claims or often do not have sufficient financial resources to undertake large and powerful companies. ..

Critics say such proceedings are driven by opportunistic commercial proceedings funders and law firms and encourage claims without merit.

