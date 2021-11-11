One-time Ferrari BR20 with 681bhp V12 engine





The lap is out of the new Ferrari BR20, a bespoke V12 engine coupe designed and manufactured for one of Ferrari’s wealthiest customers.

Based on the same platform as the GTC4Lusso, but with bodywork and interior modified to include some of Ferrari’s styling cues from the 1950s and 1960s. The most notable design change between the GTC4Lusso and the BR20 is the new coupe roof that replaces the standard car bread van rear end.

Ferrari has revived the iconic flying buttress as part of a roof swap. The company uses styling features for everything from the 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC Special to the 2006 Ferrari 599 GTB, and the brand claims to improve the aerodynamics of the car.

Other changes include a set of slim headlamps dropped under the BR20’s nose to make the bonnet look longer. Ferrari says this was done to draw some design clues from more famous V12 engine GT cars such as the 410 Superfast and the 500 Superfast.

There’s also a new radiator grille with carbon fiber inserts, a redesigned front bumper with triangular intakes, and a new bonnet with huge air outlets to help cool the engine. Moving backwards, there are several carbon fiber side skirt extensions and a large diffuser. The 20-inch aluminum wheels are also unique.

Inside, there is a pair of brown decorations for the dashboard and dark brown leather sports seats. The flashy new coupe roof also means that Ferrari had to remove the backseat of the BR20. Because there is simply not enough headroom.

Ferrari also needs to design custom headlining and new trim panels to match the BR20’s new C-pillars, boot layout and strut bar running between the rear suspension towers, as the roof and cabin layout has changed dramatically with the GTC4 Lussos. was.

The BR20s V12 powertrain is exactly the same as the GTC4Lussos. So the naturally aspirated 6.3 liter unit produces 681bhp and 697Nm of torque. Performance numbers have not been confirmed, but it is the same as GTC4Lussos, with a 062mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of over 200mph.

Power is supplied to all four wheels via Ferrari’s fairly unusual all-wheel drive system with two gearboxes. Instead of using the transfer box in the center of the chassis, the rear wheels are driven by the transmission at the rear of the engine and the front wheels are rotated by a small gearbox at the front of the engine.

Ferrari didn’t tell me how much it would cost to make the BR20. But it’s not cheap, as the client is said to have to pay the designer’s time, all models (there were three physical and myriad digital examples) and manufacturing costs. The final price is expected to reach millions of dollars.

