Perfect Corp.Innovative AI Beauty Tech enhances your online manicure experience with a brand new AR virtual try-on for nails





NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Perfect Corporation, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solution provider, announces the launch of state-of-the-art AI-powered AR I did a virtual try-on of the nail solution. The unique digital manicure experience revolutionizes the manicure and nail art shopping journey by providing cosmetologists with live virtual previews of various manicure designs that are displayed directly in real time.

Test nail-colored rainbows with AI and AR technology

Fully customizable beauty technology solutions enable brands to integrate across different consumer touchpoints, online, in-store, in-app, and bring a lineup of manicure products to virtual reality through AI and AR technology. .. This experience provides brands and retailers with a myriad of possible nail polish colors, including single and multicolor options. There are also various nail polish finishes and textures such as cream, jelly, sheer and matte.

Real-time virtual manicure with a tap

This fun, interactive and convenient nail art virtual fitting solution provides users with a real-time 3D preview of the selected manicure product to enhance the online and in-store shopping experience. Simply hold your hand in front of the camera on your personal device or in-store smart mirror and you’ll experience the shade of nail polish of your choice in just seconds. This solution provides an environmentally friendly, fast, and simple alternative to the traditional tedious testing process. Additional features, such as 4-way comparison mode, allow shoppers to test and experiment with multiple colors at once and view the results side-by-side. This supercharged manicure shopping experience has proven to lead to new levels of discovery and experimentation, leading to stronger customer satisfaction and a super-personalized shopping journey, facilitating sales and engagement.

We are pleased to offer a customizable and easy-to-integrate nail color fitting solution that helps the manicure brand adopt digital transformation and rekindle the excitement of nail art. Perfect Corp. Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Alice Chang, said: Leveraging innovative AI and AR beauty technologies, the reimagined manicure shopping experience is ready to transform your shopping journey and increase the creativity of nail art.

The new AI-powered AR Virtual Try-On for Nails experience is available to brands through e-commerce web modules and mobile SDKs, delivering advanced beauty innovations across omnichannel touchpoints.

Contact our team at https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us/sales for more information on how brands can benefit from virtual try-ons for nails.

For more information on virtual nail polish, please visit www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-nail-color.

To experience the solution for yourself, visit the demo store: www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/nail-color.

About Perfect Corporation

With over 950 million downloads worldwide, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming the way consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact through AI and AR technologies. Our team of experienced engineers and beauty enthusiasts promotes the frontier of technology, allowing individuals to express themselves, learn the latest information on fashion and beauty, and quickly access products from their favorite brands. We are creating a fluid environment that can be used as a future beauty platform. Read our complete guide to cosmetology to discover insights from cosmetology experts and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005759/en/Perfect-Corp.%25E2%2580%2599s-Innovative-AI-Beauty-Tech-Now-Powers-Online-Manicure-Experiences-with-All-New-AR-Virtual-Try-On-for-Nails The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos