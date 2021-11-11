EBU Technology and Innovation-Recommends a Solid Foundation for UHDTV Development





The EBU UHDTV Strategy Support Group recently made two recommendations that provide valuable, ready-to-use guidance. The recommendations EBUR 153 and EBUR 154 address the lack of a common baseline in the UHDTV exchange format. The first is a basic recommendation for contributing UHD-HDR live signals over an SDI or IP interface, and the second is for non-live content exchange.

Currently, only a handful of EBU members are providing UHDTV content, but as the format becomes more widespread, many are beginning to develop strategies to ensure readiness. As major global players invest heavily in delivering UHD content, the demand for improved video and audio quality is increasing, and public service media is expected to respond. Created in March of this year by Karl Petermichl (ORF), a member of the technical committee, the EBU Group immediately raised the need for practical advice among members on how to implement UHD and HDR (High Dynamic Range). Identified.

After five months of intensive work with participants from a wide range of EBU members, the two recommendations represent the “best” edits to previous work on the topics of UHDTV, HDR, and next-generation audio. (For audio, the recommendations use the terms used in SMPTE, Metadata Guide Audio.) Guidance should be used in the absence of other agreement between the two parties regarding the exchange of UHDTV programs. New recommendations facilitate day-to-day content exchange between EBU members, other broadcasters, service providers, and production companies.

These recommendations start with broadcasters and production companies that have just started producing or processing UHD-HDR content in-house and need a simple and concise set of parameters and rules that can be used for bidding and test runs. You can also use it. Purpose.

Technology choice

Both documents recommend HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) as the HDR method. This is because it is the most widely used approach in the current broadcasting equipment of European OB trucks and facilities. It was also the HDR format for major sporting events in 2021.

Recommendations provide specific and practical advice on live exchange over SDI and IP, and metadata-guided audio. For audio, the focus was on transforming an existing strong theoretical foundation into guidance that could support actual adoption.

