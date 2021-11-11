Twitter no longer crops image previews on the web – TechCrunch





Twitter no longer automatically crops image previews on the web after publishing a full-size image preview on mobile earlier this year. Images are now fully visible on Twitter for the web without being cropped. Instead of betting on how the image will look on the timeline, the image will look the same as it was taken.

Previously, the platform automatically cropped the image to display it in a more condensed way on the timeline. Users often scroll without clicking the preview of the image. The social media giant said in March that he would like to first test the changes on a small subset of iOS and Android users so that they can accurately preview what the image will look like.

It’s now available on the web!

Do you have a photo that suits the composer of the tweet? What it looks like on the timeline.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 10, 2021

The Tweet composer gave everyone sharing the image a preview of what it would look like before it was published on the timeline, and Twitter’s algorithmic trimming was biased towards emphasizing white faces. It solves the past concern. Automatic image cropping has also been a hassle for photographers and artists who generally prefer complete control over how images are displayed.

The image will take up more vertical space in the user’s timeline on the web, but it’s less cumbersome than manually clicking on the image to see the entire image.

This latest change is due to Twitter adjusting the platform to make the service more accessible. Social media giants have recently rolled out the ability for users to share a direct link to their space, allowing others to join a live audio session over the web without having to log in to the platform. It also launched its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, in the US and New Zealand on Monday after its first rollout in Canada and Australia earlier this year.

