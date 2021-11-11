Here’s the playtime schedule for this weekend’s “Elden Ring” closed network test





Elden Ring

Credit: FromSoftware

Finally, some lucky few people, including you, can really play Elden Ring, or at least a slice of the latest open-world action RPG from the creators of Dark Souls.

The game is getting some kind of beta. It’s actually called a closed network test and is designed to do just that. Those with far more players than FromSoftware and Namco Bandai can get together without the help of the general public, but test Elden Ring’s online capabilities in a closed environment.

Some media outlets were granted access to this beta before public play time, but unfortunately weren’t invited (which covers all of Dark Souls for 10 years. It’s strange considering that, but the industry can be mysteriously strange).

However, I will play as much as I can this weekend. I wanted to log in early in the evening just to increase my play time. It’s a shame, especially as I’m taking some classes this weekend.

Elden Ring Network Test Schedule

The Elden Ring network test runs from November 12th to November 14th, but only during certain time blocks. They are:

November 12: 3 am to 6 am PST November 12: 7 pm to 10 pm PST November 13: 11 am to 2 pm PST November 14: 3 am to 6 pm Hours PST November 14: 7 pm to 10 pm PST

Now convert these times to local time.

This is a total of 15 hours for players, significantly less than the 23 hours Eurogamers Aoife Wilson spent in the game, and is the time to ensure that most players play only a fraction of that amount. (By the way, Aoifes’s work is detailed and worth reading. Here’s my own impression of next week’s network test and the gameplay footage from the old YouTube channel).

FromSoftware writes that the network test is a preliminary verification test that allows selected testers to play the game before the service officially launches. By conducting large-scale network load tests, you can verify various technologies of online systems. This is a test to improve the quality of the product, network test play is free. We ask for your cooperation in the further development of ELDEN RING.

Unfortunately, the closed network test entry period has expired and you must already be signed up to play. If you have it and have been selected, you should have received an email from Namco Bandai. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until February 25, 2022, when the game will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. FromSoft also needs the game to be on the Nintendo Switch.

What kind of content do you need to expect?

Players seem to have been able to explore the entire area of ​​West Limgrave, the starting area of ​​the game. There are five classes that Tarnished can choose from during the beta period.

Bloody Wolf Champion Enchant Night Prophet Warrior

screenshot:

Warrior, fascinating knight, prophet

Credit: FromSoft

Prophet, Champion, Bloody Wolf

Credit: FromSoft

The warrior looks like a class of thieves, or perhaps a barbarian. The enchanted knight is like an armored wizard, similar to the set of elite knights, but not bulky. I love the design of the Prophet character. The priest’s robe and strange wheels around the neck evoke memories of a spinning skeleton. The champion basically looks like a gladiator. But what really pops out to me is the bloody wolf. Is this an ancestor of Altrias?

Of course, if this is like any other FromSoft game, it doesn’t really matter which class you choose. It determines your starting statistics and equipment, but all of them can change as you go. Still, depending on whether you use a magic-focused build (healing or magic) or a sword and board or a lighter dodge roll style, the starting class will help you adapt your early game to your playing style. This is especially true in such a limited amount of time.

When you join the game, you’ll basically meet Melina, Finger Maiden, a typical female level-up female in each Souls game (including Bloodborne). The shell gives you some items to take you on your way, and you, your trusted Steed and your map do the rest. Yes, this time I have a map. And mount.

In any case, there is a lot to explore and a lot of enemies to defeat.

See you at The Lands Between.

