organize! What is Google Lens? Why is it so important now? | St. Clair Times





What kind of flower is that? You are wondering.

Imagine being able to point your smartphone at a flower and get an answer. This is just part of the magic behind Google Lens.

You see the product in the store. Open Google Lens, point your smartphone at the product and tap the button. You will immediately see information about that product and other similar products. It’s like doing a Google search. Instead of typing a search term, search using an image.

Want to copy the text from a magazine? Use Google Lens to point your smartphone at the text, highlight the area of ​​interest, have Google Lens copy the text, and send the text to your computer. Think of this as the ability to copy and paste from the environment.

As a final example, suppose you are abroad and fluent in your native language. Looking at the signs that look important, do you need a quick translation? Open Google Lens and point your phone at the sign. Look at the translation that appears in front of you.

So how do I get Google Lens?

If you have an Android phone, you probably already have it. Search for the app. If you don’t see it, you can download it for free from the Google Play Store.

Suppose you have an iPhone or iPad. Can I use Google Lens? The answer is yes. But I can’t find it in the Apple App Store. Look for the Google app instead. This includes many services. Google Lens is one of them.

Why tell me about it now?

Google Lens has been available since October 2017. So what’s worth the news right now? There is a search bar on the home screen of my Android phone. I was always able to enter text in it to perform a google search. In addition, the search bar has a small microphone icon. Tap it to speak your search term.

A few weeks ago, when I looked at the search bar, I saw a second icon that looked like a camera. It’s a Google lens. Our friend on Google took it and put it in the front and in the center. Many will not know what it is and what to do with it. Searching for an environment with Google Lens can be as easy and sudden as performing a Google search.

Make it your own

Now that you know about Google Lens, give it a try. Find it on your phone and download it if you don’t have it. Go outside, open the app and point it at a plant, tree, or neighbor’s dog.

The first is its novelty. And like any other, with a little practice it will be easier to use. Soon you will begin to understand how important Google Lens is.

I remember the days before copying and pasting. When that feature became available, it saved me the trouble of manually typing text that already existed elsewhere. Still, for all these years, if the text isn’t on your computer yet, you got your job cut out for you.

Open Google Lens and point your phone to the page of the book. Send the printed text to your computer to see if you can easily paste the text into your document.

I have created a video that demonstrates the usage described so far. You can find it at francbuck.org/google-lens. The best way to make software part of a “system” is to practice with it before you need it. Once your real needs emerge, you’re ready to use Google Lens.

Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized !: Time Management for School Leaders. The Global Gurus Top 30 has named him No. 1 in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 time management categories. Dr. Buck speaks nationally and internationally on organization and time management. You can contact him through his website FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @ DrFrankBuck.

