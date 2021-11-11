Oteemo Selected as Northern Virginia Tech Council 2021 Tech 100 Company | State





Reston, Virginia, November 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Oteemo, Inc. Announced today that it has been named a 2021 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech100 company, a leading enterprise DevSecOps and cloud-native transformation consultancy. NVTC is an industry group representing the technology community in the metropolitan area, and the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 will drive innovation, lead economic growth and have a positive impact on the region.

Raja Gudepu, Founder and CEO of Oteemo, said: “We continue to expand our footsteps here through IT modernization work with Nova-based commercial and federal customers, and in the training and recruitment of local IT professionals.”

About Oteemo

Oteemo, Inc. Is a solution-based consulting organization focused on helping clients unleash the power of the latest technology and accelerate innovation through the latest software delivery. A pioneer in DevSecOps and cloud-native conversion, containerization, and MLOps, the company was founded in 2014 and has become both a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) and a Kubernetes training certified by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). It is one of the first domestic companies. Partner (KTP). Commercial, federal, and public sector companies are leveraging Oteemo’s expertise to modernize IT processes and technologies, skill up and re-skill teams, accelerate digital transformation, and be secure and reliable. Provides high software applications. For more information, please visit www.oteemo.com.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is an industry association that represents the technology community in the metropolitan area. As one of the country’s largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies, service providers, academic institutions and non-profit organizations in all sectors of the industry, from SMEs and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies. increase. Nearly 500 entities make up NVTC membership and are organized as resources for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, strategic relationships promotion, and regional branding as a key global technology. I am considering. center. Go to NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.

