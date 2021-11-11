Nvidia RTX 4000 series may arrive in mid-2022





Nvidia is rumored to be preparing to step into the next generation of GPUs, with speculation that the 4000 series could hit next summer.

The graphics card industry is hampered by competition, Nvidia and AMD have already locked the horn, and Intel is about to step into the ring. Large companies cannot stop launching products due to the growing lack of technology. Nvidia aims to unleash a large number of new GPUs on both laptops and desktops. What’s more, next-generation graphics card technology appears to be imminent, and there are rumors that the 4000 series may appear in the middle of next year.

Guessing from known leaker kopite7kimi, Nvidia is likely to announce a next-generation GPU by the third quarter of 2022. The exact date has not been disclosed, but this will be around July. The tweet specifically mentions the announcement of the 4090, 4080, and 4070 graphics cards, adding that this is “not new information.” Interestingly, the leaker has not stated whether these products will be released or simply announced by the specified rough date.

This is somewhat in line with previous rumors that suggested that Nvidia’s 4000 series could be launched in October next year. This means that hardware may appear in the fourth quarter of 2022 instead of the third quarter. But again, it’s worth pointing out that kopite7kimi’s guess may be referring to when the next generation will be announced. There isn’t much information to go on at this point, but this may suggest that the new RTX 4000 card will be announced in the summer and may be released at the end of the year.

These are just rumors at this stage, and Nvidia hasn’t officially announced a planned release date at the time of writing. Not only that, the company is currently experiencing some setbacks when a recent truck robbery saw a bunch of Nvidia RTX 3000 products stolen. For now, it’s a difficult time to be a PC gamer looking for new hardware, and this latest theft only makes things worse.

Despite the current shortage, things like Nvidia are keen to move forward, with both a range of 3000 new products and potentially a new generation. With Intel trying to release its own brand of Arc GPUs, both Nvidia and AMD have new rivals, hoping that “Team Green” will take the next step and put off the competition. I understand that.

