Google scares small businesses with anti-regulatory rumors





Google is anxious to oppose the growing pressure of antitrust law, which is widely supported, and is currently using its in-house data mine to target small businesses for promotional purposes. Ars Technica is an alert in the Google Business UI that links many individuals with a list of companies registered on Google Maps to a new official blog post that spells fate and darkness for them if Congress passes antitrust. Report that you have received an annoying horror email with legislation.

Google cites unspecified business owners who have expressed concern about the regulations proposed by Congress that can have unintended consequences for your business and disrupt many of the digital tools you depend on every day. I have. These potential impacts allegedly include removing businesses from Google search and maps, reducing the effectiveness of digital marketing, and perhaps most strangely, splitting Gmail, documents, and calendars. there is a possibility. Of course, this is all ridiculous.

Misleading Promotions As Ars Technica explains (a little politely), Google explains why Google Maps and rich results are so closely linked, and rich search results from other local information providers. It doesn’t mention why it can’t be displayed. The best result is. In this sense, the decision on how and who the company will use to enter search results seems arbitrary. By replacing maps with third-party map systems, Google can easily design a way for small businesses to get the attention they need in the light of potential antitrust laws … but of course it does. I don’t want it. Google does not control all levels of digital production.

Sign up for more inspiration In a Google blog post, the company recommends that users sign up for deployment information at all times … that is, false fears based on future facts. It means putting yourself on the mailing list for tactics. Believe in our words about it, small business owners who really don’t have to put themselves through it. Google makes it seem like the only way to successfully promote your company online when it’s clearly wrong. The Big Tech Monolith relies on some additional third-party partnerships, but can provide essentially the exact same service.

