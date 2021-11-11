How the technology sector can lead the Green Revolution





This year, more than ever, everyone has seen the climate crisis settle from fires, floods and extreme weather events. The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change only further confirmed our fears. Their global and clear consensus exemplifies the serious consequences they face when narrow windows to avoid temperature rises above 1.5 ° C are not immediately grasped.

The transition between the real economy and the lives of millions requires solutions at a systematic level. It’s easy to be pessimistic. The challenges surrounding the climate crisis and the impact of climate change can be daunting, but there are reasons to be cautious and optimistic.

Technology is often accused of contributing to increased CO2 emissions, not without its causes. Technology now accounts for 2-3% of global emissions as it is incorporated into every part of the economy. This needs to be addressed, and in fact 40% of the world’s technology sector has signed up for Race to Zero to show their commitment to work towards a zero-carbon economy. This is a campaign that brings together corporate and community leadership to unleash sustainable things. growth.

But the entire sector is responsible for ensuring that we are focused on climate emergencies, and an additional 60% are not yet committed to the race to zero, which needs to be signed up now. .. Set an example for all technology businesses, set robust and expanding climate goals, and consider what other changes are needed, such as redesigning business models, changing supply chains, and innovative solutions. Is indispensable.

It’s not always an easy task. Therefore, earlier this year, TechUK published Climate Action Guidance to help SMEs take sustainable action.

Nevertheless, a net-zero economy would not be possible without technological innovation. Every day, the evolution of digital technology pushes the boundaries of what is possible to drive positive and sustainable change.

Quantum computing, a potentially innovative computing technology, is a prime example. From the creation of new materials to the discovery of new medicines, there is no limit to the positive impact on society as a whole, but nowhere is it as significant as the fight against climate change.

The transition to renewable energy-powered devices rather than fossil fuels has already been seen, and as this transition continues, batteries will become an increasingly important part of our lives. However, today’s batteries lack energy density for long-distance travel and are too expensive for long-term energy storage. IBM and Daimler are now using quantum computing to discover next-generation batteries that will enable breakthroughs in energy density.

This is just one of many examples. Other innovations include Hummingbird Technologys using artificial intelligence to enable regenerative agriculture and Land Apps using geospatial technology to create a future that fosters a thriving natural environment. Standing at the top.

It is certain that digital technology will support a just transition to a zero-carbon economy, and the question is the ability of society to accelerate and enable this contribution so that net zero emissions can be achieved by 2050. It is about.

We must work together as the technology sector is innovative in nature and clearly shows what science needs to change. If you’re using digital innovation to pave the way for Net Zero, join TechUKs members to help us realize a better future for the planet.

