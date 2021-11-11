Fifteen years after Oblivion, Skyrim Anniversary Edition introduces free horse armor





Skyrim Anniversary Edition has arrived. Those who own the Skyrim Special Edition have some giveaways, and those who want to buy a new edition have over 500 extras. But there are additional bonuses. This is also a long-term meme. Oblivion’s famous (and then controversial) horse armor is provided free of charge to Skyrim via the Creation Club.

If Oblivion’s horse armor is out of the loop about why it’s worth noting, you can catch up quickly. Back in 2006, Bethesda offered The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion a set of premium horse armor, which seemed ridiculous at the time. Who pays $ 2.50 for cosmetics in single player games? And why does Bethesda think everyone does? A very silly concept, “horse armor” quickly became a common term for developers selling premium add-ons for a few dollars.

Needless to say, the horse armor won. Premium add-ons have become quite common these days and we can thank Bethesda for leading microtransactions into our lives with their flashy horse clothes.

And now, to commemorate Skyrim’s 10th anniversary, many of us are paying Bethesda for the third or fourth edition of Skyrim’s new edition. This time, at least horse armor is free.

If you want it for your horse, this is the way to grab it. In the menu at the start of the game, click Creation Club.[おすすめ]The armor is displayed on the tab. Click on it (there are elf and steel versions) and click Download.

Once downloaded, you will need to restart Skyrim. You can then visit the stables and talk to outsiders who sell horses. In the dialog options, you need to click on the new line where you want to armor your horse. Select the version you need and pay 500 septims. Bingo, your horse has been a meme since 2006.

It actually looks pretty dope:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

