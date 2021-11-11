Towards Technology Transformation: Rental Housing





Tech is now ready to do what it already does for rental homes for banking, personal transportation, and home shopping and delivery. Basically, it recreates the rental experience in a way that benefits both the tenant and the landlord who meets their needs.

For tenants, renting an apartment was as low-tech as you would get. People over the age of 40 remember looking for their first apartment in the newspaper or in the classifieds section of Craigslist. I had to call the landlord or real estate manager to make a reservation, go to see the unit, fill out a pile of application documents, wait for approval, sign a rental agreement and then move in.

People over the age of 30 remember the process by which more factors were streamlined and technology began to improve thanks to the Internet, such as displaying floor plans and measurements, booking apartment tours, and submitting rental requests.

Currently, Zoomers are looking for a place to live. Due to the surge in demand and inadequate supply, only 3% of rental units are currently vacant, one of the lowest vacancy rates to date. Fortunately, the growing role of technology in the industry is helping to improve consumer options while improving market conditions on the part of landlords of transactions.

Throughout the rental housing industry, landlords use technology to understand in detail what the lessor is looking for. It usually starts with identifying something they can buy wherever they like. But that’s not all.

During the first year of COVID-19, many young people sought to escape from the particularly devastated urban environment. Some experts, as we know it, predicted the end of urban life. But now that risk is easier to manage, people are regaining their desire for the comfort of a vibrant urban environment, including restaurants, bars and reopened entertainment venues.

At the same time, many enjoy the flexibility to evolve their work ideas. It’s a technology-driven transformation in itself. Don’t count office workplaces, but for many, working from home is a liberating experience.

Some tenants are looking for traditional rental apartments, but tenants seeking a modest salary or just starting a career may ask for roommates or grouphouse arrangements (especially during a pandemic). After the person is isolated). Today’s landlords are using technology to bring different types of rental properties to market and offer multiple options to meet the needs of different lessors.

Landlords can now use technology to solve problems ranging from receiving payments and processing repair requests to matching tenants with compatible roommates. From dating sites to college algorithms that assign dorm roommates, the sophistication of compatibility decisions has improved significantly from “Do you like pets?”

And technology transformation is just as significant for real estate owners and lessors. In the past, anyone who was thinking about raising money on a rental property or renting an unused room may have rejected the idea because of the various hassles they had expected. The prospect of managing a rental property, especially while balancing full-time work and raising a family, was too daunting.

But now, landlords are using technology to help them with everything from tenant selection to outsourcing maintenance work. Technology can also make some services more affordable due to industry-wide advances. Tenant screening has become an increasingly sophisticated process and, when done properly, can maximize the interests of owners without risking discriminatory consequences.

It shows how technology works in the home by expanding tenant and landlord options and improving both results.

Andrew Collins is the co-founder and CEO of Bungalow, a residential real estate platform that provides great roommates for beautiful homes.

