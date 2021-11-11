Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic of Nintendo Switch immediately sucked me in





Darth Malak confused the galaxy with Star Wars: The Old Republic of the Knights.

Aspyr / Nintendo

Star Wars: Don’t get hooked on the Knights of the Old Republic again. I played it before, it’s pretty outdated, it’s got a flashy remake in a few years, and there’s a new game I should go through.

Still, I’m here to stay up late to save the galaxy from the Sith, as in 2003, playing the Nintendo Switch version prior to Thursday’s release. New games can wait.

Knights of the Old Republic (lovingly known as KOTOR) was a dream Star Wars game when it was launched on Xbox and PC 18 years ago. The developer, Bioware, created a completely immersive RPG set thousands of years before the original trilogy. Unleashed from those events, you are free to tell the epic story of Darth Malak, his seemingly murdered Master, Darth Revan, and the galaxy destroyed by the endangered Jedi Order. rice field.

KOTOR has been released on iOS and Android devices as well as MacOS in the years since its first release. The original Xbox version can also be played on Xbox Series X and Series S via backward compatibility.

The $ 15 port is basically the same as the previous release, as developer Aspyr, who is also handling future remakes, hasn’t made much visual tweaks or quality of life improvements to the Switch version. But the load time is awesome, and it’s the first version to offer an easy jump from TV to portable play.

The fate of the galaxy

You play as a customizable character suffering from amnesia (a great way to always create a blank slate) and finally unleash the potential of force. As with many Star Wars games before and after, by bringing light and hugs to the galaxy as a Jedi, or looking to the dark side, everyone can be miserable and look even worse.

Alignment is determined by the selection of dialogs, BioWare’s signature gameplay element, which is further refined in post-KOTOR games such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age. Since then, after experiencing subtle moral decisions in these series, I feel that KOTOR’s options are fun and unsophisticated. In a typical dialogue with someone who has just saved from a thug, “there are some credits that can help you escape these criminals” () “you are welcome” (neutral) or “no witnesses” , I have to kill you. “()

I remember being completely villainous in the original playthrough and finally feeling like a broken (but cool) monster, so I decided to be very kind to everyone this time. I’m happy to be back in this era of Star Wars in just a few hours, but there were definitely some issues along the way.

Creepy republic

This may offend some old-fashioned Star Wars fans. I revisited the original 1977 movie in the summer, but as always I wasn’t free to get into the movie. Maybe I’ve seen it several times, maybe I’ve seen too many blockbusters with CGI lately, but the Death Star set looked a bit annoying at 4K. It has incredible art direction, fascinating writing, and excellent character dynamics. It’s fascinating to accept that even the most iconic experiences look outdated.

The same applies to KOTOR. It’s a game firmly rooted in the PS2-Xbox-GameCube console era, with a small space and a bland background. The first planet, Talis, is basically a gray cityscape consisting of three small hubs. There are two cantinas, but they are in the same layout, each in a hat house sitting in exactly the same place (one runs a combat arena and the other is giving out prizes). There’s nothing that separates me from the game than the apparently reused assets.

I was also a bit late for the obvious tabletop RPG element that KOTOR immediately throws at you. Nowadays, when deciding how to grow a character, terms such as “saving throw” (determining the effect of an attack) and “serious threat” (chance to do additional damage) are rarely seen. It’s hidden in the mechanics of the game and is presented in a way that isn’t overwhelming for beginner players.

Talis is visually dull, but becomes more attractive with the addition of Mission Vao and Saarbar to you.

Aspyr / Nintendo Timeless Adventure

However, my problem with dated elements was resolved in the first hour or so. We wandered around the city of Talis after escaping the crashed Republic ship with our fellow soldier, Curse. All the gray corners and grandma were begging for an expedition. Each random Bith and Rodian joins a (quite limited) chat.

Curse is a notorious and boring character, but your party quickly expands, with the street-smart Twilek orphan Mission Vao, her stoic Wookiee companion Saarbar, the wonderful and a little arrogant Jedi Bastirashan, and the moody. Includes such Mandalorian Candela Sordo. Collecting this lot will focus on the sharp text of the game and their interpersonal drama will become intertwined with the intergalactic war.

By increasing the inventory of weapons and equipment and raising the level several times, you can control the battle and gain confidence in how to allocate skill points. Trampling Gamorean’s squad in the sewer has been a lot of fun with just the right amount of challenge and sense of danger.

The adventure will be lively by hanging out on the HK-47 and gaining force power.

Aspyr / Nintendo

And Talis isn’t even the best part of the game-you don’t even have a lightsaber (but Bastilla has her cool double-edged yellow one). It didn’t really work until I met Dantoin, the Jedi Council of the Second World, and unleashed the character’s Force abilities, but the first five hours of adventure and drama were enough to pull me in. Join the lightsaber duel and have the murder droid HK-47 call you a “meat bag”.

If you’re a Star Wars fan and haven’t played KOTOR, especially if you’ve managed to avoid story spoilers over the last few years, we recommend jumping into one of the many versions currently available. increase. Waiting for a remake on every bell and whistle may be fascinating, but the original is still dripping with challenge and charm for gamers looking for an explosion from the past-it’s the best star ever made. It remains a Wars game (sorry Jedi: corrupt order) and an essential part of franchise history. I hope Aspyr will bring the 2004 sequel to Switch next.

Those unplayed games will sit a little longer.

