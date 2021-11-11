A new “rolling” investment fund led by Seattle tech vets targets startups leveraging 5G





Jim Brisimitzis and Kevin Over.

Seattle-based technology veterans Jim Brissimitzis and Kevin Over are leading a new investment fund for startups passing through the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a startup program based in Bellevue, Washington.

The 5G Open Innovation Lab Rolling Fund uses the investment model introduced by AngelList last year, allowing fund managers to accept new capital from accredited investors with a quarterly commitment.

Launched last year, the 5G Open Innovation Lab runs a 12-week program for startups building 5G-related technologies. Supported by T-Mobile, Microsoft, Intel and others.

Brisimitzis, a former Microsoft leader who helped launch Microsoft for Startups, is the founder and CEO of the lab.

Ober is well known in the venture capital world. He co-founded Seattle venture capital firm Divergent Ventures and spent seven years at Vulcan Ventures, a venture capital firm of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The pair previously created Cloud City Venture Capital last year. Rolling funds are an evolution of that idea.

The new fund primarily helps companies withdraw from the lab program. Make 8 to 10 early stage investments of $ 50,000 to $ 500,000 in companies primarily based in North America.

Investors in rolling funds must join at least four quarters and invest at least $ 12,500 each quarter. You can then continue to subscribe for additional quarters.

Lab’s corporate partners are not involved in rolling funds.

According to Ober, the lab offers a high quality trading flow, which inspired the idea of ​​opening a rolling fund.

There is a very powerful engine for making investments. Massive flow, good due diligence, and better knowledge than most people in this particular tech sector.

5G is the next generation of wireless services, moving to smarter cities, faster downloads, self-driving cars, and other unpredictable software and hardware innovations that technicians like Uber and Snapchat couldn’t. Is expected to pave the way for. It is expected until 4G and LTE enable the business model.

The lab recently announced a fourth cohort. Since the lab’s first startup in May 2020, 59 teams have participated in the program, raising over $ 500 million in pre-program funding.

