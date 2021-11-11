The benefits of incorporating ag and innovation into learning are sufficient





Amy Wu | Guest Columnist

Agriculture was never known as a sexy sector, but this stigma gradually disappears. Even consumers far from the roots of the food they consume have a greater reputation for agriculture partially caused by pandemics. Who has been affected to some extent, whether it’s access to fresh produce or experiencing high price tags that have been exacerbated by supply chain problems?

As a result, agriculture, whether for commercial use or backyard horticulture, has become almost epidemic and is associated with the debate about climate change. The larger umbrella of agriculture, the Agtech sector, is growing exponentially to provide solutions to producers facing growing threats under the pressure of climate change and the pressure to feed a growing world population. ..

This certainly opens up opportunities, especially when it comes to labor development and the local economy. Ag is already a great power in the Salinas Valley. This is a $ 9 billion industry that includes the production of 80% of the leafy vegetables consumed in the United States.

The good news is that higher education is starting to prioritize ag. Policy makers and educators recognize that this is not only an opportunity, but a necessity. Universities are beginning to incorporate the skills and knowledge to succeed in ag and innovation into their programs. Earlier this month, CSUMB announced a $ 957,000 funding from the USDA to fund ag research for undervalued students. This funding will allow more young people to earn bachelor’s degrees in agricultural majors such as agricultural plants and soil services.

However, there are untapped opportunities to introduce food, agriculture and innovation to the K-12 education level. Why don’t you start at a young age?

Some may argue that Future Farmers of America or 4-H are already playing a role in this area.

In the case of 4-H, this youth organization with an extensive network throughout the United States has upgraded its program to include STEM (Science and Technology Engineering and Mathematics), but with membership in 4-H and similar clubs. Participation is optional.

The city of Salinas has made progress by providing training to children and adolescents. Programs such as CoderDojo and MUREP Aerospace Academy at Hartner College Alisal Campus are great. DigitalNEST is a non-profit organization offering a variety of workshops, classes and programs for young people aged 14-24, identifying agrifoodtech as a major career opportunity to prepare for career opportunities in technology and innovation. increase.

There is a new set of skills that agtech needs compared to traditional ag. Here are some examples of how agtech works and what skills you need.

If you drive past thousands of acres of farmland in California or the Midwest, this could include self-driving tractors. Looking up at the sky, the drone may be flying over the farmland. Technologies such as blockchain are more than cryptocurrencies. Blockchain is used by major retailers to track and track food from fields to shelves.

For a truly realization opportunity, ag and innovation need to be burned to the primary, middle and high school levels. This may need to give a green light at the federal or state level. Learning includes skills related to STEM, innovation, entrepreneurship, as well as finance and investment. Learning takes place in the classroom and in the field and includes competitions. How about hosting a contest where students are required to work in teams and create innovations that solve ag’s problems?

Agriculture is much more important than tractors and overalls. It’s laboratories, cutting-edge innovation, investment and finance, entrepreneurship, and storytelling.

Finally, it creates opportunities for a more diverse workforce. Agtech is more diverse than traditional agriculture and often requires a new set of skills and talents, if not extended, that are related to STEM. There is ongoing promotion to involve more young people, especially undervalued young people, including girls and people of color, in STEM. This opens up employment opportunities for segments of the population that were traditionally not leaders or key decision makers in these sectors. In the long run, it maintains the youth and talent of the communities in which they grew up, gives them them, and gives them the opportunity to repay it.

Rivka Garcia, an intern at Salinas’ agtech company Heavy Connect and a graduate of Hartnell College and CSUMB’s CSin3 program, said in my documentary From Farms to Incubators, which introduced a few female founders and leaders at agtech: .. And I worked at ag, and I wanted to stay in the area. Everyone I graduated had to leave the Salinas Valley to find a job, and I was lucky enough to find a job here. Rivka graduated and continued to work at Salinas-based Manpacking.

The big picture of getting them to start young is really mutually beneficial for everyone.

Amy Wu is an award-winning writer for the female ag and agtech movements. She was previously a reporter for The Salinas Californianian. From November 15th to November 20th, Wu will visit Salinas. I will give a lot of readings and lectures. For more information, please visit www.farmstoincubators.com/california-book-tour.

