Did you end up with Google Maps? 12 Reasons to Try Apple Maps





Apple Maps got off to a difficult start when it debuted in 2012. Early versions loaded with bugs and glitches that forced Apple to scramble to fix them. But the app has grown since then.

Apple Maps now offers many features to help you get to your destination by driving, walking, biking, or using public transport. Also, with each new version of iOS, new features have been added to make traveling easier. Here are 12 reasons to use Apple Maps:

View city in 3D

Why stick to 2D when you can explore a city in a 3D view with buildings, landmarks, street names and other details? To enable 3D mode, search for big cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Rome, and Tokyo. A 3D icon will appear on the mini toolbar in the upper right. Tap it and the city will spread out in front of you. For full effect, tap the map icon at the top of the mini toolbar to switch to satellite mode. After that, the city will be displayed in full color in 3D.

Get real-time traffic information

If you use public transport, see Apple Maps for the latest train, bus and ferry transportation information. After searching for directions, tap the train icon to see local public transport options, where and how to board, which route to take, and if there is a delay. After upgrading to iOS 15, you can now choose your favorite transportation route and be notified when you disembark for your next stop.

Find a nearby location

When you access the search function, the map provides a list of nearby shops and other places you may want to visit. This way you can find local restaurants, gas stations, coffee shops, grocery stores, hotels, bars, shopping centers and hospitals.

Look around

Use the Apple Maps Look Around feature to check your destination before you reach it. This feature provides an interactive 360 ​​degree view of the location, similar to Google Street View.

When you find the location you want, swipe up on the screen. If the location is one of the locations that support the feature, tap the thumbnail photo in the lower left corner to access the feature. Then swipe the screen, pinch the screen to zoom in or out, and tap a spot on the screen to jump to that location. On the map screen, you can also tap the double arrow icon in the upper left or the binoculars icon in the lower left to display the image you look around at the top of the screen and continue to view the map.

Parade flight

Use Flyover to get a bird’s eye view of a particular city. Enter the names of supported cities in the search field, such as New York City, Paris, London, Florence, and Tokyo.Place card[フライオーバー]Tap the button to see the city from the sky. You can then move your smartphone, swipe the screen to move, and pinch in or out to zoom in and out.[ツアーの開始]Tap to take an automated tour of the city.

Cycling route

Apple Maps can take you to your destination via a bike route. After entering your destination, tap the bike icon. If you can bike to your destination, the directions will tell you how to bike. The app will also tell you if your route is downhill or uphill. In certain cities, you can also get directions on a true bike path.[移動]Tap the button to start the ride.

Indoor map

You can also use Apple Maps to view indoor maps of shopping centers, airports, and other places where you may need help traveling. Search for supported mall city names (Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Tokyo, etc.) or airport names (Hong Kong International Airport, JFK Airport, Melbourne Airport, Zurich Airport, etc.). For airports, tap one of the icons to display areas such as terminals, check-ins, gates, and bag billing. Once you have selected an area, you can move around on the map to see what’s inside.

Save your favorite location

With Apple Maps, you can save restaurants, stores, businesses, friends’ addresses, and other places you visit frequently as favorites. Search for a location to save and[お気に入りに追加]Swipe up on the screen until you see, then tap the command. If you save some sites this way, they will appear just below the search field. Swipe the carousel to browse your favorites[その他]Tap to see all.

Organize guided locations recommended by our editors

The more places you visit and save, the harder it is to find your favorite place. Alleviate this problem by including the saved location in the guide. To do this, swipe up on the app until you see the guide section, then[新しいガイド]Tap. Give the new guide a name. For example, a restaurant.[作成]Tap, then tap the guide you created to add a location.

Find a guide to the city

Apple Maps provides ready-made guides to provide travel and tourism information about a particular city. Enter the name of the city in the search field at the top. If there is a guide for that location,[ガイド]A button will pop up. Tap that button to access the list of guides. You can then tap any guide to open and read its contents and save it in your own guide list.

Share ETA

The ETA feature allows you to share your arrival time with your contacts. After searching for a destination,[ルート案内]Tap the button[移動]Tap to start. Swipe up on the screen[ETAの共有]Tap. When you tap a contact you want to share your location with, a text message will be sent to that person automatically.

See the world

Want to see the whole planet? You can do that with Apple Maps. Try this from anywhere on the map by pinching your finger and zooming out until you see the planet. From there, you can travel around the world and zoom in on any region.

Apple fan?

Sign up for Weekly Apple Briefs to get the latest news, reviews, tips and more directly to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/reasons-to-use-apple-maps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos