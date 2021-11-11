Israeli Technology Creates Times List of 100 Best Inventions of 2021





Time magazine’s annual list of 100 Best Inventions of the Year, released this week, included many technologies developed by Israel.

Based in Modi’in, Percepto is software that enables drones and robots to automate inspection, emergency response, and security, and is listed in the artificial intelligence category. The company’s solutions enable critical infrastructure and industrial facilities to remotely monitor sites without human operators to prevent critical failures, respond quickly to disasters, and achieve business continuity. The company also manufactures Sparrow, the most deployed drone-in-box solution on the market.

Dor Abuhasira, CEO of Percepto, said: “Percepto has created a new paradigm for industrial facility inspection by integrating AI and autonomous robot management with advanced visual data analysis. Being on this list is a testament to this achievement and Time. Thanks to the editors and staff for this recognition. “

In the transportation sector, Elect Reon was selected as the system for wirelessly charging electric vehicles using the electric field generated by the coils under the asphalt road. This reduces the size of the battery required for the vehicle, reduces weight and cost, eliminates the need for charging station and gas station infrastructure, and allows for nearly unlimited mileage.

The company is currently working on various pre-commercial projects in Germany, Italy, Sweden and Israel and will soon expand to the North American market.

“We are very honored to be on Time magazine’s prestigious list of inventions,” said CEO Oren Ezel. We are working to disseminate information about wireless charging technology and electric roads and make them more central to fleet operators, public transport and even private cars over time. This announcement and increased awareness of emission reduction issues show great potential for technology. “

In the accessibility category, OrCam’s Read uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to read text aloud to help tens of millions of people suffering from problems such as difficulty understanding, poor vision, and dyslexia. It costs $ 1,990 and can read texts in multiple languages ​​and respond to voice commands. OrCam, which develops multiple products for the visually impaired, was founded by Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram, who founded the self-driving technology giant Mobileye.

Finally, under sustainability, Afula-based SupPlant is included in a sensorless solution that collects and analyzes climate, plant, and irrigation data, including low-cost irrigation recommendations, weather forecasts, crop stress alerts, and AI. Guide farmers in response Agricultural guidance to make small homegrown farmers more resilient to climate change. The company plans to serve at least 2 million smallholders across Africa and India by 2022, the company said. Last month, it provided 500,000 corn farmers (mainly women living in Bungoma and Busia) with access to technologies that help avoid crop failures.

Time’s annual list focuses on inventions that “make the world better, smarter, and a little more enjoyable” through products nominated by editors and writers and the online application process.

