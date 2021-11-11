Explainer: Five Legal Questions Raised by Elon Musk’s Unorthodox Share Sale





Washington, November 11 (Reuters)-Billionaire CEO Elon Musk promises to sell 10% of its shares on Twitter, but again for Tesla (TSLA.O) investors It was another fuss. The unorthodox way he went about it frowned, but it’s unclear if he or Tesla broke any rules.

Electric carmakers lost more than $ 150 billion after Musk asked Twitter followers over the weekend if they should sell 10% of Tesla’s stake to pay the new tax being discussed in Congress. Nearly 58% said it should.read more

On Wednesday, Tesla revealed that Musk had recently offloaded 3% of his stake. One-sixth of these shares are sold through the company’s “transaction plan” (a legal agreement that allows insiders to trade the company’s shares on a predetermined date) and meet tax obligations. I did. This plan was adopted on September 14th and preceded the Mask poll.

The filing doesn’t say why Musk sold the remaining 2.5%, and as of Thursday, was it related to Mask’s Twitter poll, or was he not yet selling the remaining 7%? Was unknown.

SEC and Tesla spokespersons did not provide comments.

The episode again questioned whether celebrity billionaires violated the rules or whether they violated a settlement agreed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a tweet saying they had secured funds to keep Tesla private. Is throwing.

Here are five questions that Tesla watchers are asking:

Did Musk violate the 2018 SEC Settlement?

do not understand. In this settlement, which the SEC strengthened in 2019, Musk will need to check the tweet material to Tesla’s investors with the company’s lawyer, but Tesla and the SEC do not say if that happened. .. The lawyer said Musk’s tweet seemed to put the stock in a tank, so if he didn’t scrutinize it, he would violate the settlement.

What is a transaction with a trading plan sale?

The trading plan of Rule 10b5-1 allows insiders to trade shares in a company on a predetermined future date and provides legal protection against potential insider trading allegations regarding important non-public information. Provide.

Corporate insiders typically plan transactions in advance, but they can trade without planning. As such, planned sales of masks are not uncommon.

However, the plan itself has more holes than Swiss cheese, and SEC chair Gary Gensler promised to fix it.

“Some frauds are legal, and because of loose rules for” pre-planned “stock sales,” said Daniel Taylor, an insider trading expert and professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Said.

So were there any SEC disclosure rules that violated Mask or Tesla?

It’s unknown. Announcing a major share sale on Twitter may be unconventional for most CEOs, but it’s commonplace for Musk, and investors see the news on Musk’s Twitter account. I know Therefore, the tweet itself does not appear to violate the rules.

In fact, some securities lawyers said Musk could argue that it eased the blow to stocks by explaining that it had to sell to pay taxes rather than leave market speculation.

However, pre-planned sales raise the question of whether Musk always intended to sell some shares for tax reasons, but he said he did so at the request of his followers. Told.

Howard Fisher, a partner at law firm Moses & Singer, said that if Musk had hidden the real reason for his sales, it could probably be a disclosure breach, but at the same time his sales. There was a lot of public information about the reason.

Would you like to see the sale of SEC?

The SEC is constantly monitoring the events that drive the market and has been monitoring masks in the past. Since 2018, we’ve asked Tesla at least three times to see if Musk’s tweets comply with the settlements, public filings, and internal SEC documents obtained through the Disclosure Law show.

The agency’s new democratic leadership is also eager to file proceedings against large corporations and their executives.

Ty Gellasch, Head of Investor Group Healthy Markets, said:

Still, lawyers said the SEC can struggle to show that Mask’s actions have hurt investors, and is usually an important threshold for successful penalties.

Wait, is Musk doing anything wrong?

As for securities law, you will find out over time. From a corporate governance perspective, the lawyer said his behavior was problematic.

“If Tesla was a normal company and Mask was a normal executive, this kind of action would lead to board reprimands or even worse,” Fisher said. But investors now seem to embrace the “strangeness” of Mask, he added.

Written by Michelle Price, edited by Nick Zieminsky

