Playdate handheld delayed to 2022 due to battery life concerns

Playdate, a cute little handheld with a crank, won’t make its debut in late 2021, developer Panic Inc said. Told early buyers by email this morning.

When the first 5,000 units of Playdates were rolled off the assembly line, Panic had a serious battery problem, even though the same power supply was previously working properly in the pre-release build sent to the game developer. I found.

The Playdates battery is designed to last very long, and the email explains that it’s ready to use without having to use it for a while. But it wasn’t. In fact, we found many units with very low batteries. Playdate didn’t turn on at all and couldn’t be charged. That’s the worst battery scenario.

After a month of full stress testing, Panic concluded that the current battery only did not reach the quality intended by Playdate and was discontinued until the issue was resolved. solution? New batteries from new suppliers. However, this also means a slight delay in the first round of pre-orders that will not ship until early 2022.

Thankfully, not all is bad news. Panic has also found a workaround for that massive pandemic-related chip shortage you may have heard. The company revised the Playdates mainboard to use a completely different CPU, as the required parts had been backordered for over two years.

The email continues as board revisions are complex and expensive. But other CPUs can get much faster for some reason. And when it comes to playing the game functionally, you won’t notice anything different about this new board revision. It’s the same. But that will give us the best chance we have a play date next year.

In addition, Panic plans to release an open beta of Pulp the Playdates’ simple browser-based game-making app in January next year. In February, we will release a complete software development kit for all aspiring developers.

Delays are bad for everyone involved, but here’s how open and honest they are about the problems people in the video game industry are facing. You can wait a little longer if it gives you a sense of security for everyone in the panic.

Learn more about developing these Playdates here.

