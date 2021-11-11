Air Force University Library Adds Pilot Training Next Simulator





Airman Cody Gandhi | Civil Aviation College Public Relations

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE-The University of Aviation Library and the Immersive Learning and Simulation Research Task Force received a pilot training next simulator at the University of Aviation Library Innovation Lab.

Students will be accustomed to walking tests, instruments, flight patterns and procedures, and instructors and coaches will read real-time data and report on black boxes.

The PTN Simulator was provided to the University by the Air Force Modeling and Simulation Agency on October 28 as part of an agreement between the two organizations aimed at sending research conducted at the Air Force University and other educational environments back to the field of operation. I did. The University’s Immersive Learning and Simulation Research Task Force, a co-selection course from various educational tracks around AU, regularly supports this relationship and integrates simulators into the lessons offered to the operational arena.

“The simulator is a great hands-on learning tool not only for students interested in catching up with pilot skills, but also as a platform for connecting to virtual technologies that have many other applications throughout the Air Force and sister services. “Spectrum,” said Dr. Mehmedari, director of the Muir S. Fairchild Research Information Center at the University of Air. “This machine is a college-wide game changer!”

Immerse yourself in the T6A Texas II, a single-engine two-seater primary trainer, this simulator is designed to train basic flight school students, both Air Force and Navy pilots. The virtual reality environment provides flexible training opportunities for AU students and faculty members who want to use the simulator outside of traditional class settings. This training tool can provide opportunities for broad-spectrum growth and fine-tune certain elements of flight that students may want to refine further.

“PTN leverages the latest virtual reality technology to train students and is always available in the Air University Library, including courses taught in virtual reality classrooms,” said Alisha Miles, director of the AU Library. Stated. “We are optimistic that faculty members throughout the university will integrate PTN and other technology equipment from the Innovation Lab directly into the curriculum to add the benefits of immersive learning.”

For more information on the PTN Simulator and other Air University Library assets, please visit airuniversity.af.edu / Library.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/2021/11/11/air-university-library-adds-pilot-training-next-simulator/6388687001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos