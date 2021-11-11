Portland’s company Playdate video game system has been postponed until 2022 due to battery failure





There are no holiday play dates.

Portland tech company Panic said Thursday that delivery of the Playdate handheld video game system was postponed until next year after discovering defective batteries in many of the first batches from the production line.

I found many units with exhausted batteries. Playdate didn’t turn on at all and couldn’t be charged. In an email to Playdate’s customers, Panic said this was the worst battery scenario.

Panic said he spent months solving the problem, shutting down production at the Malaysian factory and then deciding to replace all batteries with new batteries from another supplier.

Therefore, we will send the first 5,000 playdates back to Malaysia for a new battery. That is, as panic promised, it won’t be in the hands of customers by the end of the year. Instead, the first 20,000 orders will arrive in early 2022.

Mr. Panic was very sorry for the email. In particular, I’m sorry to everyone who was planning to offer a play date as a holiday gift.

Subsequent orders already placed will not arrive until late next year, and some will arrive near the end of 2022, according to a Portland company.

Playdate is a $ 179 retro video game reminiscent of the 1980s, with a black-and-white screen, directional button pads, and cranked size to create a unique atmosphere. When Panic announced its playdate in 2019, the gadget created a great deal of enthusiasm, and when it launched in July, the company sold out its first 20,000 batches in just 20 minutes.

Panic’s first foray into computer hardware, which specializes in software for Apple products. And it was a bumpy road. Panic initially planned to get gamers the first gadget in early 2020. Battery defects mean that they arrive two years behind that goal.

Panic has endured bumpy roads on Playdate, dealing with supply chain issues, pandemic-related obstacles, and now major manufacturing failures.

Panic said Thursday that a shortage of computer electronics has complicated the production of the next 30,000 playdates customers have already ordered. The device’s central processing unit has been backordered for over two years.

Maybe you’ve heard about the global tip shortage that everyone is talking about? Panic said in an email Thursday that he was here to say it was very realistic. The Covid-19 caused a series of chain failures around the world, simply missing many electronic components.

However, Panic said he revised the main circuit board to use a more readily available processor. According to the company, gameplay hasn’t changed, and 30,000 orders are expected in the second half of next year.

Panic said it plans to deliver all of its first 50,000 orders in 2022, but it is almost certain that subsequent orders will not arrive by 2023.

Panic said in an email that many other parts shortages are about to bother him now, and while stressful and frustrating, he does everything he can to create as many playdates as possible. Please keep in mind.

