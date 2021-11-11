Israeli innovation is leading cybersecurity to unreachable possibilities





Take some time to visualize your entire home. In this exercise you can imagine it being pretty.

Now, in that visualization, imagine all the devices you have placed throughout your home.

They can be personal computers, televisions, smartphones, Alexa or Google Home devices, tablets, electronic control units (ECUs) in automobiles, and even alarms and remote door control systems. The list can literally go on many times.

How many devices do you have? Which of them is connected to the internet? What security protocols do you have to keep your device from being affected by malicious software?

Now, imagine the situation in a Fortune 500 company or a hospital with thousands of systems running, given that you probably need to sift through the house to list all your devices, rather than doing it at hand. Please try. at the same time.

ARMS co-founder and CTO Nadir Izrael. (Credit: ELAD MALKA)

What if these companies are infected with malicious software? How can they identify the problem, and once identified, what can they do to adjust the situation?

“The biggest problem an organization has is that Armis basically solves it, but it doesn’t know how many devices it has,” said Nadir Izrael, co-founder and CTO of Armis. “They don’t know what they need to know about themselves, what’s wrong, and how to fix it.”

This issue seems very widespread and trivial to the organization, but in reality, if you are considering a large or medium-sized multinational organization, you have IT devices, factories and There are operational technologies such as hospitals. You have cloud assets, you have virtual machines, you have almost anything you can imagine in the sun. All of these systems are vulnerable to malicious attacks.

“They don’t know at all. It’s so widespread that it lacks boundaries and all sorts of order, so organizations just don’t know what they have,” Israel explains. bottom.

Many people can’t explain how many devices of a particular type are, and when other companies are taken into account together, not to mention the risks and security threats that exist from them, what they have. It’s even difficult to catalog.

To account for this gap, or if necessary, oversights, Armis began investigating customers and various security and IT organizations six years ago to address the potential threats large companies face in today’s digital age. I investigated in detail. Build their defenses-it’s now called the “Armis solution”.

“These problems were widespread six years ago,” Israel said. “There was this notion that the world was once simple.” I used to only have laptops and servers, but now I have everything.

“All kinds of connected devices you can imagine.”

Armis’ first challenge was to map these devices in full real-time continuous images for large organizations to give them some insight into what they own. Another challenge was how to protect all these devices.

These two simple goals today cover Armis’ mission. And on top of that, we’ll add the risk and security information we need to be able to counter the threat, “Izrael explained.

There are many other solutions available to solve this, but the difference between Armis’ approaches lies in the core engineering background. Many of the above solutions offer only partial value or no value at all.

Israel, which came from the background of Google’s autocomplete system, states that Armis’ solution comes from a data-backed approach.

“If you have enough data about the world, you can do almost anything,” he said. “In our case, what we’re trying to do is how we can protect uncontrollable devices and assets,” or apply antivirus software such as smartphones and door systems.

The CYBERDEFENSE SECURITY solution acts as a global guard against malicious software. (Credit: PXFUEL)

How can you protect what you can’t touch? Or how do you detect that it is somehow endangered?

Armis’s answer was, in a sense, that if we could see enough examples of devices in the real world, we could eventually build a model of behavior. Today, Armis tracks over a billion devices around the world and basically teaches Armis what a day in a device looks like.

“This is really a core technology built by Armis and is widely used to understand and fingerprint all the devices there, the various threats that exist there, or the anomalous activity that Armis needs to catalog. It is being utilized, “said Israel.

While many software companies out there basically use their knowledge to attack or provide tools to attack specific devices, Armis is a very defense-oriented platform.

“It works like collective intelligence,” Israel said.

If one of Armis’s clients around the world, more or less, experiences some malicious event, the system then learns quickly, then becomes smarter, and the recurring event protection protocol is basically for all organizations. It will be duplicated. This means that the more attackers maliciously attempt to harm or break into devices on the network, the more powerful the Armis system will eventually be, and then the attackers will try to move in the same arena. When you do, the gun is ready to burn.

Today, more than 35 Fortune 100 clients are Armis clients, many of whom have very large environments facing attacks on a daily basis. The idea is that Armis systems are getting smarter and smarter every day, leveraging these datasets to protect businesses around the world.

“In a sense, Armis can portray how things are spreading and can mitigate threats,” says Izrael.

Aside from the typical customer territory, real-world examples of the turmoil that can strike an organization are among the examples of many Israeli hospitals, such as the Barjirai Medical Center in Ashkelon and the Hillerjafe Medical Center in Hadera. I showed its true identity. – Recently, it was targeted by a cyber attack during the last month.

Hillel Yaffe Medical had to rely on the use of alternative systems while treating patients and manually wrote down patient information, so some patients were transferred to the Laniado Medical Center in Netanya in consideration of cyberattacks. I was forced to do it. Technical stone age.

Hospitals are particularly vulnerable to this type of attack, Izrael explained, and in light of the latest developments, Armis has given any hospital in Israel its ability to prevent such events from happening again. I decided to lend it.

“Cyber ​​security business is a business, but that doesn’t mean we’re not humans, and ultimately Israelis,” says Izrael. “That is, we cannot be aware of the challenges facing our country.”

In addition to hospitals, Armis transfers technology to industries that are likely to be at significant risk and that may be useful in this way across the country, especially those involved in this type of situation. I am. Not only in the case of hospitals, we have also started joint research with universities.

However, Armis not only transfers technology to assist Israeli institutions in need, but also wants to be at the forefront of growth in the Israeli technology sector.

“What we are building is very ambitious. Ultimately, what we are trying to do is build a huge company that solves the problems of a huge and big world,” Israel said. Told.

Building ambitious things is becoming more popular and, in a sense, ultimately defining Armis. Usually, the Israeli high-tech ecosystem of the past established Israel-defined start-ups and eventually sold or shifted in new directions under new controls.

Instead, Almis wants to shift the concept towards Israel becoming a “scale-up nation.”

“From the beginning, Armis was built as a platform, not a solution to a specific feature. It was built as a platform to protect all devices around the world,” said Israel. I am. “Given that all kinds of companies around the world are solving different subsets of their problems, this is a very ambitious task.

“We looked at it as a whole and said we were going to solve it all.”

“In doing so, we also thought of it as a scaled-down version of the company, which means what did Armis look like from a few people six years ago to 450 people today? “?” He added. “What will Armis, a 4,000 multinational company, look like in the future? Need to buy a potential SME to strengthen its capabilities? The first big offer or Instead of waiting for an acquisition opportunity, I basically think of it as a large company.

“It’s very new to the Israeli market,” continued Izrael. “We are not used to thinking in those terms.”

Armis is not only unique and fast growing in what it builds, but it is also a growing company along the path of being the “ultimate reliable” solution for all cybersecurity. .. Of the pack. Leveraging big data solutions like Google, or thinking about the world like Apple, seems tremendous, but it’s still a different way of thinking.

“Ultimately, Armis is one of the most successful companies that Israel as a country has hatched, and we plan to grow that way over the next few years,” said Izrael. “This is not only to assess what has happened so far, but also to be a statement for the future and a high standard we have set for our own success.”

Israel concludes that Israel should not be ashamed to make apples and Google in the world, it has both the talent and power to do so, and Almis believes this is the direction the Israeli economy is heading. I am.

“We want to be Google or Apple in the cybersecurity world, which defines us as a company,” Israel said.

As such, he argued that Israel would be successful in keeping the stars in-house and expanding them.

This article was written in collaboration with Armis.

