11 AirPods Pro Tips and Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Wireless Earphones





AirPods Pro is small but powerful.

Angela Lang / CNET

Despite the new AirPods 3, Apple’s AirPods Pro is one of the best headphones Apple has to offer. AirPods Pro has some unique features that may be your preferred choice, such as active noise canceling to improve your listening experience and replaceable silicon chips for a more comfortable fit.

And as Black Friday and the holiday season are approaching, you might be giving or receiving an AirPods Pro. So you need to know everything about your AirPods Pro, whether it’s how to properly pair your headphones to your smartphone, use spatial audio, or just navigate. music.

Get the CNET HowTo Newsletter

Receive expert tips on using phones, computers, smart home gear and more. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The following guides will help you know what you need to know about AirPods Pro.

Pairing only takes a few seconds.

Jason Cipriani / CNET pairing is completed in just a few seconds

After opening the AirPods Pro box, unlock your iPhone or iPad ($ 270 on Amazon) and open the charging case toward your earphones. After a second or two, the device will prompt you to pair your earphones.

[接続]Tap to start pairing and you’re done. Not only does AirPods Pro work on your iPhone, it also pairs with any Apple device that’s signed in to your iCloud account.

Both AirPods Pro buds have buttons that aren’t really buttons.

Jason Cipriani / CNET Don’t tap, press AirPods Pro

Instead of tapping one of your AirPods, use the AirPods Pro’s stem as a button. There are actually no buttons. Instead, it’s a pressure-sensitive section that allows you to recreate how the buttons are used. You may find it strange and confusing, but it’s still what you expect from Apple.

Use two fingers to squeeze the flat indentation on each AirPod. Every time you press it, you will hear a click in your ear. Here’s what happens each time you press a button:

Single press: Pause / Play Double press: Skip forward Triple press: Skip backward Press and hold: Switch between noise cancel mode and transparent mode.

Battery life is officially 5 hours.

How to monitor Jason Cipriani / CNET battery life

Whenever you want to check the charging level of your AirPods Pro and charging case, unlock your iPhone or iPad, put your AirPods inside and open the case next to your device. You’ll see an animation showing the charge level for each AirPod and case.

The control center allows you to easily switch between modes.

Screenshots with Jason Cipriani / CNET How to use active noise cancellation

Perhaps the AirPods Pro’s headline feature is active noise cancellation. When on, noise cancellation blocks almost all background noise that you normally hear on regular earphones or standard AirPods. For example, if you work in a noisy office or in a home office that you share with your distance learning partners or children, it can help prevent chatter and distractions.

You can press and hold one of the AirPods buttons to turn off noise cancellation, or use the control center on your iPhone or iPad. Swipe down from the upper right corner of the device screen. Then, when the Control Center appears, press and hold the volume slider. At the bottom of the screen, there are three options: Noise Cancel, Off, and Transparency. Tap the setting you want to use.

Read more: AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro: The Big Difference Between Apple’s Wireless Earphones Using Transparent Mode with AirPods Pro

When you switch to transparent mode, you can hear some of the sounds in your environment, but you can also hear the audio that’s playing on your AirPods Pro. This is what you use when walking down a busy street and you can hear it. When you need to listen to traffic, or at the airport, for example, a gate change.

You can switch to transparent mode by pressing and holding the AirPods button or using the toggle in the Control Center.

You can switch spatial audio in the same place you control ANC.

David Carnoy / CNET Spatial Audio is an impressive experience

Spatial audio provides an immersive surround sound experience and a 360-degree soundscape as you move. This experience is relatively new and available on AirPods Pro (along with the recently added Dolby Atmos for Apple Music)-just enable this feature in your settings.

[設定]>[Bluetooth]Go to, turn on SpatialAudio, and next to your AirPods Pro[i]After tapping[SpatialAudio]Switch next to[オン]Slide to the position of. next,[See＆Hear How It Works]You can select to listen to the demo to see how the feature works.

Now, whenever you’re watching a video on an app like your Apple TV and using your AirPods Pro, you should hear audio in surround sound when things happen or move your head on the screen.

If you can’t use Spatial Audio, you may need to update your AirPods Pro’s firmware, which your iPhone handles on its own. What’s my advice? If you don’t see the spatial audio feature in your settings, put your earphones in the charging case, but keep them open and next to your iPhone. I had to do this exact thing for about an hour before the AirPods Pro was updated.

Even the Apple Watch helps you change modes.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Control your AirPods Pro with your Apple Watch

If you have an Apple Watch, you can tap the AirPlay icon in the Now Playing app to switch between noise canceling mode and transparent mode while using AirPods Pro.

MacOS Big Sur has added a dedicated AirPods control that appears when wireless earphones are connected to your Mac.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Control your AirPods Pro with a Mac

When using AirPods Pro on your Mac, you can switch between noise-canceling mode and transparent mode without overwhelming your AirPods Pro. On a Mac, you’ll see the AirPods icon when your earphones are successfully connected to your computer. Click on it to change the mode.

Get a good fit by switching hints

The AirPods Pro box contains two additional sizes of eartips. Medium size is already installed. Try them first. If you feel uncomfortable, you can replace it with another size. There is no trick to remove the tip from each AirPod. Just pull and slide, push to attach another pair. You may feel like you’re trying to rip it, but they eventually come off from some of the exchanges I’ve made.

The eartip fit test will tell you if you are using the right size eartips.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Perform eartip fit tests to find the best fit

You can dive into the AirPods Pro settings to run eartip fit tests (speak a few times). The test uses an AirPods microphone to play some sounds to see if the eartips you’ve installed are the right size for your ears.

To run the test, open the Settings app on your iPhone, select Bluetooth, and tap the “i” next to your AirPods Pro’s name.[イヤーチップフィットテスト]Select and follow the prompts.

We ran the test on the tips of both the middle and microears and both passed. Therefore, do not feel tied to the tip of the first ear to test. There may be another size that works and feels more comfortable.

read more:

Check the charging status when charging the case wirelessly

The case that comes with your AirPods Pro charges wirelessly with the same wireless charging pad that works with your iPhone. Place the case on the pad with the small light facing up and start charging. The light on the case lights up when first placed on the pad to let you know that it is charging. However, it will eventually time out and turn off. Tap the case to check the charging status of the case (green means fully charged).

There are many more in AirPods Pro. These other tips and tricks apply to all AirPods and will help you fully master your new wireless earphones. If you have a new iPhone, check these settings. Next, learn how iOS 15 affects how you use your headphones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/11-airpods-pro-tips-and-tricks-to-get-the-most-out-of-your-wireless-earbuds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos