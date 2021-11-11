Google’s reorganization moves AR, VR, Starline and Area120 to the new “Labs” team – TechCrunch





Google Labs is back, but this time it’s not a consumer brand that offers a variety of products. Instead, this is the internal name given to Google’s new team created under a reorganization aimed at gathering many innovative projects and long-term bets of the company under one roof. is. The new group will be led by veteran Google employee and VP Clay Bavor. His recent role has led the company’s positive efforts in virtual reality and augmented reality, including the state-of-the-art holographic video conferencing project known as Project Starline.

Bavor will lead a new organization that includes Google’s existing AR and VR initiatives, the futuristic Starline, an in-house incubator called Area 120, and other “potential and long-term” projects. He reports directly to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Launched in 2016, Area 120 is envisioned as a way to better maintain entrepreneurial talent at Google while allowing teams to test new ideas while gaining access to Google’s data, products and resources. it was done.

Over the years, the organization has created many successful projects and exits, including an HTML5 gaming platform for emerging markets called GameSnacks. It is currently integrated with Google Chrome in some countries. Technical interview platform Byteboard, a rare external spin-out. A rival of AirTable called Tables that appeared on Google Cloud. AdLingo, a conversational advertising platform that utilizes AI, has also moved to the cloud. Video platforms Tangi and Shoploop have ended up in Google Search and Shopping, respectively. Among other things, Touring Bird, a web-based travel app that has ended in commerce.

Area 120 is currently incubating projects such as the workplace video platform ThreadIt, Spectrum Marketplace Orion, and Document Scanner Stack. Not all are public, but there are always about 20 projects underway.

However, in the previous organizational structure, Area 120 was three layers deep in reporting to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. However, Pichai himself had to sign off at every exit. The group was also housed in the group’s potpourri reporting to Don Harrison, President of Global Partnerships and Corporate Development. With the reorganization, Area 120 will be relocated alongside other innovative projects, potentially acquiring participating teams, and that effort will increase visibility.

Google only has what it calls a new group using the brand “Lab” internally, but the name Google chose has a rich history in the company. It wasn’t a boring choice, but in the past, the Google Labs brand was associated with Google’s public experimentation, which often moves from beta to public availability.

During the 2002-2011 run, Google Labs launched personalized web search, Google web alerts, Google Docs and Spreadsheets, Google Reader, Google Shopper (now Google Shopping), Aardvark (Q & A sites like Quora). ), Manufactured products such as the predecessor of the lens. Called Google’s core products and services such as Google Goggles, Gesture Search for Android, iGoogle, Google Maps, Google Transit, Google Video, Google Talk, Google Trends, Google Scholar, Google Code Search, Google Suggest, Google Groups, etc. ..

Google’s new plan isn’t to make Labs a public brand, but individuals will be hired by the project team (for example, Starline). The reorganization itself could increase the focus on some of Google’s larger bets. And by putting Labs under Bavor’s leadership, he’s been a veteran for many years leading product management for many well-known Google projects such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Apps for Work (now Google Workspace). Google employees will place leaders with experience turning innovative ideas into core products.

In an announcement to its staff, the company described the restructuring as “focused on the start and growth of new future-focused investment areas across the company.”

“At the heart of this organization is a new team called Labs, which focuses on estimating technology trends and incubating a set of potential long-term projects,” he said.

Google has not publicly announced its restructuring efforts. However, after hearing about the move from internal sources, Google confirmed to TechCrunch that the changes were as described, including Bavor’s new position.

“Clay has an expanded role. His work focuses on long-term technology projects that directly support our core products and businesses,” said a Google spokeswoman.

