Express your inner legolas with these Lord of the Rings keycaps





Enlarged / Drop Elven Lord of the Rings Keycap Set.

Ever wanted to talk like the elf Legolas or the dwarven Gimli? With the latest keycaps from keyboard enthusiast shops and vendor drops, communication via Elvish or Dwarf in The Lord of the Rings is as simple as pressing a mechanical key.

The extended / Elvish modifiers use the same language that is on one ring.

Drop + Road of the Ring MT3 Elf Keycap Set and Drop + Road of the Ring MT3 Dwarf Keycap Set Introduced Wednesday are PBT plastic keycaps that fit mechanical keyboard switches with cherry MX style stems. The kit is available in Elvish or Dwarf for those who are already linguistic (or touch-typing). For those who do not support multiple languages, we recommend choosing a kit that contains small English letters next to JRR Tolkien letters.

Enlarged / Drop Dwarf The Lord of the Rings Keycap Set.

Drop the legendary used dye sublimation. This means that the inscription will be permanently dyed and will not fade. The keycap letters are also accurate. That is, you can use it to teach a fictional language yourself. As the keycap creator Matteo “Matt3o” Spinelli points out, you can go further by downloading the Elvish and Dwarven fonts.

Of course, the Lord of the Rings has several Elvish and Dwarven languages. According to Drop, the flowing floral character in the main key of the Elvish set is “a faithful translation of the corresponding Sindarin”. Matt3o explained in a blog post in October that Sindarin was chosen because of the large dictionaries available and “there are many examples written by Tolkien himself.”

There were many examples of Sindarin used by ad expansion / keycap designers.

However, modifiers such as Backspace, Enter, and Home are found in the ancient Elvish language Tengwar in the ring. Yes, thatring.Drop’s website provides pronunciation guides and translations for modifier keys (for example, Caps Lock is translated as “pedicaun” or “speak loud”).

Dwarven keycaps, on the other hand, use a rune-like legend for Cirth’s writing language, with qualifiers (and translations) to match it. According to Matt3o, modifiers can be technically considered Erebor. “Alpha / numeric Cirth can be considered true, but don’t worry too much about modifiers,” he says.

You can get a keycap with or without enlargement / alphabet.

Matt3o considered including Khuzdul, but stated that there was not enough literature available. “A clear example is a number. I don’t know how to count past 6 in a dwarf,” explained Matt 3o.

Magnification / All Lord of the Rings keycaps use a tall SA-like form factor called MT3.

Keycaps can be used in a variety of configurations, including spacebars only, modifiers only, numeric keypads, and sets of full-size keyboards. They use the MT3 profile created by Matt3o. This is a taller, thicker, more retro style keycap and deep plate. I recently tried MT3 on a Drop Islay Night keyboard and loved how the dish supports my fingertips.

The full set of Lord of the Rings keycaps can be purchased for $ 100 during the current two-month pre-order period, but is expected to cost $ 125 in the end.

