NTT DATA’s first innovation index reveals that organizations are still struggling in times of constant turmoil’» Dallas will innovate





Eric Clark of NTT DATA CDO said that many organizations are feeling the impact of disruption of employees, customers and overall revenue due to the ongoing shockwave of the pandemic. [Courtesy photo]

Organizations are still struggling to overcome the turmoil, according to a new study by Plano-based NTT DATA.

The company’s first innovation index shows that 77% of the organizations surveyed are not prepared for the ongoing challenges of health crises and natural disasters. And many of them don’t ask their employees for answers.

Still, survey results show that a small group of about 6% of leaders is above average in almost every area, including financial performance, productivity, and employee satisfaction.

Created in partnership with Oxford Economics, the Innovation Index: Digital Strategies for a Era of Constant Disruption explores how business and IT executives across 16 industries in North America are prioritizing digital transformation initiatives.

Do employees sit in the back seats?

While US resignation rates have hit record highs in some industries, only 16% of respondents prioritize employee satisfaction and retention. IT service leaders say it, despite the cost of sales.

This is in stark contrast to customers, which 66% of executives consider to be a top priority. The company states that this is an area where employees can have a direct impact.

Employees contribute significantly to key business drivers, such as financial performance. However, only 5% of organizations believe that their employees are considering operational and strategic decisions. Also, for one-third of the organizations surveyed, corporate culture is not considered a key factor in employee satisfaction.

NTT DATA states that only 21% of executives rank flexible work options as the largest contributors to employee satisfaction. This contradicts employee reports that flexible work is important as well as considering quitting work. About half of organizations say that rigorous processes do not allow remote or flexible work.

As NTT DATA continues to grow to record numbers, “organizations need to assess the relationship between customer satisfaction and employee retention and engagement.”

More results

According to NTT DATA, a new survey by industry leaders also shows that:

60% aren’t keeping up with the pace of technology change, and nearly half think it’s not important to survive innovation and it’s good to have it. Executives are investing heavily in cybersecurity, CRM, and the cloud, but many new technologies are lagging behind in their high prices. Expectations 67% believe that managing data is becoming more difficult and cites regulatory challenges as barriers to effective data use.Outstanding performance

According to NTT DATA, a group of leaders born from above-average performance surveys is focused on driving innovation through data-driven decision making, employee and customer experience, and the use of technology. 6% of them report above average growth and claim higher productivity.

Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer of NTT Data Services, said in a statement that many organizations are feeling the impact of disruption to employees, customers and overall revenue due to the ongoing shockwaves of the global epidemic. Stated. When the times are uncertain, it’s natural to tighten budgets and focus on short-term goals that generate revenue, but at the expense of innovation and future goals.

Technology is the foundation of innovation

The report shares the digital strategies industry leaders are using to overcome challenges.

Leaders need to focus on identifying effective digital technologies that prioritize employee retention while rapidly expanding resources, supporting remote work, and responding to market pressures, NTT said in 2018. Named the top digital post for data, a cloud-first agenda for digital-first and clients.

In an era of change alone, the company says the key to adapting to market changes is to invest in the technologies that will underpin future innovation.

Visit here to get the report.

