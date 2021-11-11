World of Warcraft will bring Shadowlands together in the next update





World of Warcraft has provided players with the first details of the next major patch 9.2, which is the final part of the Shadowlands extension. EternitysEnd is the official name of the patch.

Most World of Warcraft extensions have three major updates, but it’s not unprecedented that one of them has only two major patches. That was the case with the Warlords of Draenor, the fifth expansion pack that received a gentle welcome from fans. The eight extensions Shadowlands have also undergone a lukewarm response, and pandemics have delayed MMO development. Shadowlands launched on November 23, 2020. At this point in extended life, it was usually resurrected for the third big patch instead of the second.

Of course, there is also ongoing research into the toxic workplace practices that Blizzard has publicly dealt with. And general player dissatisfaction turned off a lot from the game. Blizzard is trying to bring players back by introducing features that the community has long demanded. This started with the recent 9.1.5 patch.

Currently, 9.2 continues that trend by resurrecting the class hierarchy set. In most WoW games, the game regularly releases a set of armor tailored to each game’s combat class. Starting with the Shadowlandss predecessor, Battle for Azeroth, Blizzard stopped this and instead reduced the armor sets shared by multiple classes. This was an unpopular move among the community, and now 9.2 is undoing it.

Earlier this month, I interviewed Ion Hazzikostas, director of World of Warcraft. He showed that even greater changes could be brought to WoW, such as faction raids. At that time, he didn’t comment on whether 9.2 would be the final patch for Shadowlands. This turned out to be the case.

Eternitys End also adds a new zone called Zereth Mortis, the birthplace of all afterlife, and a new raid, the Sepulcher of the First Ones, that takes over the big villain of Shadowlands, Jailer, to players.

