Google is said not to release a new Pixelbook in 2022





According to a new report, it is very unlikely that Google will release a new version of the Pixelbook in 2022. This means it can take a long time to wait for Pixelbook Go to follow up.

There was little evidence to suggest that the new Pixelbook would definitely be released in 2022, but a statement at a recent Qualcomm press event in London stated that the original “premium” Pixelbook would be updated until 2023. It suggests that it cannot be seen. The oldest.

When asked about the possible release of the Pixelbook in 2022, Google’s Chromebook retail manager Chrys Tsolaki said, according to Trusted Reviews: [2022] Nothing will come. I don’t know the future. “

The original Pixelbook was launched in 2017 and had the high-end internal structure of a Chromebook, but has since been discontinued in the Google Store. That’s bad news, but with the introduction of the in-house developed Google Tensor chip, all high-end Google-powered Chromebooks could be promising in the future.

After the 2020 and 2021 booms, Chromebook sales were sluggish as pandemics increased telecommuting and telecommuting learning exponentially. This initial sales growth has slowed since then, but the 2022 high-end Pixelbook was definitely a welcome option for those holding up on the original model.

The Pixelbook Go includes an Intel i7 processor configuration, which includes a touch screen, but lacks the two-in-one form factor seen in the 2017 version. The closest on the market today is the Acer Chromebook Spin 713.

This latest report is also in line with previous reports that suggested that Google would stop updating the Pixelbook in 2022 and introduce a new model with its own chip in 2023. New hardware.

