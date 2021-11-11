Cepton’s Nova Lidar Selected for CEPS 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree





Miniature wide-field rider targeting less than $ 100 in mass market ADAS and self-driving car applications

Article content

Cepton Technologies, Inc., San Jose, California. Announced today that Nova LIDAR, a small, wide-field LIDAR sensor for short-range applications, has been selected for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category. The announcement preceded CES 2022, the global consumer electronics and consumer technology trade fair, which will be held digitally in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5-8.

Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including media members, designers, engineers, etc., reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design. Nova LIDAR was selected from among the highest number of submissions to this year’s program. This demonstrates the importance of Novas technology and design value in the automotive market.

With its miniature form factor and wide field of view, Nova is ideal for seamless integration into modern vehicles. Nova sets a global benchmark with an unprecedented combination of compactness, visibility, and affordability to target, with a target volume price of less than $ 100.

Nova is designed to minimize perceptual blind spots and enhance advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) capabilities.

It aims to address key gaps in proximity detection of objects using current sensor technologies such as cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors. Nova is powered by Ceptons’ patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT), which uses high-resolution 3D imaging to accurately detect small children, road objects, bumps, road edges, and more on vehicles. Increases safety and achieves a higher level of autonomy. Compared to some other short range riders, Nova offers higher field of view in both the horizontal (120) and vertical (60) directions, significantly reducing size, power, and weight.

Utilizing the maturity of MMT and Ceptons’ proprietary LIDAR engine ASICs for advanced signal processing, Nova is built to meet the stringent requirements of the automotive industry. It is an automobile grade LIDAR, supports the functional safety of ASIL-B, and consumes less than 3.5 W (normal power). Nova can be elegantly embedded throughout the perimeter of the car for a 360-degree full view of the entire perimeter of the car without compromising the aesthetics of the car’s design.

Article content

In addition to automotive applications, Nova can also enable autonomous robotics and ground vehicles for industrial applications.

Earlier this year, Nova won the 2021 Tech.AD Europe Awards for second place in the category of the most innovative uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the development of self-driving cars and their respective technologies.

Nova LIDAR’s key value proposition is a combination of wide horizontal and vertical fields of view, extremely compact size, low power consumption, and attractive volume pricing, said Dr. Jun Pei, CEO of Cepton.

With this, we hope to make Nova a mass market lidar solution, which will significantly improve the safety of everyday passenger cars. In addition, we will use a scaled version of the Ceptons patented MMT architecture already used in long-range lidar offered in major ADAS LIDAR programs with major OEM customers. We believe this means that the core technologies that enable Nova have reached a high level of maturity and can be licensed to manufacturing partners, especially Tier 1 of the vehicle.

More information on CES 2022 Innovation Award winners can be found at CES.tech/innovation. In January 2022, Cepton will showcase its products in the Innovation Awards Showcase area of ​​CES 2022, along with many other winners. At the Cepton booth (# 5518, LVCC West Hall), Cepton will also showcase Nova and its comprehensive portfolio of LIDAR solutions. Covers smart mobility, automotive and smart infrastructure applications. For more information, please visit the Cepton website.

Cepton Technologies, Inc.about

Cepton offers state-of-the-art intelligent LIDAR-based solutions for a variety of markets including automotive (ADAS / AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Ceptons’ patented MMT-based lidar technology provides a reliable, scalable, and cost-effective solution that provides long-range, high-resolution 3D recognition for smart applications.

Founded in 2016, Cepton is led by industry veterans with over 20 years of experience in a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, focusing on mass market commercialization of high performance and high quality lidar solutions. increase. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Cepton is headquartered in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China, serving a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, please visit www.cepton.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

