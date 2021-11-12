Secret Google Maps keeps track of your movements unless you turn it off





Hidden Google features have been tracking your location for years.

Google’s location history feature, an account-wide service that records your movements via your smartphone, has saved the actual entry and exit of millions of users since it was introduced in 2009.

The knowledge that your move is being monitored by one of the world’s largest tech companies can be daunting, but it’s unlikely that it’s being done to drive some malicious agendas. , Location history is designed to be useful.

Google says that if you know where you were, you can provide better service, providing more detailed commuting advice, recommendations based on where you visited, and more relevant advertising. To do.

Still, if you’re in a hurry to turn off Google Location History with this news, you’re not alone. Also, storing location data online poses some significant privacy risks. As a result, Google states that the location history feature is turned off by default and can only be activated with the user’s permission.

However, it’s very easy to accidentally enable Google Location History, especially with Google Maps.

Here’s how to turn off Google Location History:

First, go to myactivity.google.com and use your Google credentials to log in to your account. After signing in[ロケーション履歴]Select to switch to the off setting.

However, this only pauses your Google location history and does not delete any historical data accessible from maps.google.com/timeline. This can also be removed in the location settings.

Even if your location history is suspended, other services such as Google Sites, apps, and Google Maps may save your location in your Google account. Depending on the settings of the camera app, it may be included in the photo.

To really stop Google from tracking you, you need to turn off web and app activity tracking. This can also be done here.

