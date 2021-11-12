2022 Orbea Terra adds more clearance and comfort to catch up with Jones





Story highlights: Orbeas’s second-generation carbon gravel bike. Frame features: drop chain stays, hidden cable routing, 700x45mm or 650x50mm tire clearance, updated geometry, optional front and rear fender mounts, BB386EVO press-fit bottom bracket shell. Weight: 1,030g (claimed, medium low frame only). Price: Fluctuates.Steadily as she goes

Orbea’s first-generation Terra gravel bike was a quiet and capable product with no fluff or filigree. The tires had good clearance, were reasonably light and comfortable to ride, looked good, and had a good fit. It might not have been noticeable with crazy features, but it wasn’t noticeable with bad ideas, so I think it’s by design.

Orbea’s new 2nd generation Terra gravel bikes include a long list of changes to keep the previous model up to date with a slightly more conservative look and feel. For many riders, it comes as a very attractive thing. ..

As expected, tire clearance has increased from the previous Terra, which could only handle “most” 700c tires up to 40mm in diameter. In this version, 700 x 45 mm tires are officially available with the new asymmetrically dropped chainstay. Furthermore, if you want to be more burr, you can now use 650 x 50 mm tires. And if you want to take advantage of the hidden front and rear fender mounts, Orbea says it can fit 700×35 there.

There is a lot of tire clearance this time.

Otherwise, the frame geometry will get more thorough and definitely very necessary updates.

The previous Terra used the same head tube (70.5) and seat tube angle (73.5) in a range of 5 sizes, but the new one is finally suitable while adding a new XXL size. It is a size-specific number. As originally intended, the head tube angle is 70-72 degrees and the seat tube angle is 73-74 degrees to maintain the same handling characteristics as the position more proportional to the height of all riders. became. Interestingly, coupled with the new fork, the 55 mm rake trail numbers are actually a bit lower than the original Terra, and are now in the mid-1960s.

As expected, Orbea rode a (certain) long-distance trend, but the actual variation is fairly modest, 2-5mm, depending on size. The bigger news is the increase in stacks. This is a much more substantial range of 9-19 mm for a slightly upright position. To accommodate these slightly longer reach dimensions, the stem is shortened accordingly to maintain the overall cockpit length as well.

To help the stability sector, the bottom bracket is also much lower than before (76-78mm drop instead of 65-70mm), but the chainstay is shortened by 10mm (to 420mm), which is especially impressive. is. Given the increased tire clearance and the fact that this new Terra will continue to embrace the traditional 2x compact road crankset. However, while the rear end of the new Terra is shorter, changing the angle of the headtube will shorten the entire wheelbase.

Overall, the new Terras process looks very interesting. A lower center of gravity should give a more stable planted feel, but a shorter wheelbase and smaller trail dimensions should really enliven the handling, especially at larger sizes.

Orbea also seems to be paying a lot of attention to the ride quality of the new Terras. This was good to hear, given that the old one was a bit rough.

The carry-over is the same 27.2mm round seatpost, but Orbea incorporates more top tube slopes for shorter seat tubes. This increases the likelihood that unsupported seatposts will bend at the bumps. Going further down, the seat tube shows a shallow profile near the bottom bracket, helping the entire area bend slightly under load. Overall, Orbea claims that the new Terra has “8% more deflection” in the seatpost head compared to its predecessor.

There is also a new down tube storage compartment called Lockr. According to Orbea, there is plenty of space to store common repair items and other essentials such as snacks and car keys. Curiously, the underside of the down tube and the chainstays on the drive side have rubber armor, but the top tube for feed bags and similar accessories does not have a mount.

The downtube “rocker” hatch looks a bit smaller than a Specialized or Trek bike, but it should still be useful.

Whether you like it or not, Orbea used its stem and headset design to decorate the new Terra with completely internal cabling. The bar and stem are thankfully separate items. Everything goes through the upper headset bearing, but the line is actually outside the cockpit component, hidden under the bar tape and the cosmetic plastic cover underneath the stem. As a result, Terra owners should fully enjoy most of the benefits of internal routing, without all the headaches.

“We want to keep the Terra Carbon character sporty. There are multiple types of bags available that don’t require a top tube bag mount,” explained Orbea Product Manager Joseba Arizaga. “In fact, the internal cabling isn’t just for aesthetics, but I prefer handlebar bags to small top tube bags.”

The alleged weight is 1,130g in a raw “ready-to-paint” medium terra frame.

Model and availability

Orbea starts with the Shimano GRX 600 and adds the SRAM Force XPLR eTap AXS to deliver the new Terra in all the same frameset in up to 7 complete builds. Orbea also offers Terra through the MyO custom program if you want to use your own paint colors and build kits.

The simple specifications and prices are as follows and are scheduled to go on sale in early 2022.

Terra M21eTeam 1x: SRAM Force XPLR eTap AXS 1×12 Wireless Electronic Groupset, Fulcrum Rapid Red 500DB Wheels. US $ 5,300 / AU $ TBC / 5,000 / 5,000.Terra M20iTeam: Shimano GRX Di2 2×11 Electronic Groupset, Fulcrum Racing Red 500DB Wheels; US $ 5,000 / AU $ TBC / 4,600 / 4,600.Terra M31eTeam 1x: SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS 1×12 Wireless Electronic Groupset, Fulcrum Rapid Red 900DB Wheel. US $ 4,200 / AU $ TBC / 3,800 / 3,800. Terra M20 Team: Shimano GRX 800 2×11 mechanical groupset, Orbea aluminum rim with Shimano RS470 hub. US $ 3,700 / AU $ TBC / 3,400 / 3,400. Terra M30 Team: Shimano GRX 800 2×11 mechanical groupset with FSA Gossamer Pro crankset, Orbea aluminum rim with Shimano RS470 hub. US $ 3,300 / AU $ TBC / 3,000 / 3,000.Terra M30 Team 1x: Shimano GRX 600 2×11 Mechanical Groupset, Shimano RS470 Orbea Aluminum Rim with Hub. US $ 3,200 / AU $ TBC / 2,900 / 2,900. Use the MyO custom paint option. There is no additional charge. I will thank you later. So how does it ride?

Hit me! We have submitted a test sample request so stay tuned for a ride report in the near future.

In the meantime, please visit www.orbea.com for more information.

The new Terra isn’t a major change from the previous Terra in some respects, but it still shows significant improvements overall. Orbea does not consider the new Terra to be optimal at the extreme edges of its range of use. Obviously it can be used for gravel racing and light bike packing, but in reality it is intended as a kind of rig that does everything. The scalloped area behind the seat tube is intended to facilitate the frame flex of the bumps for added rider comfort. The new Terra doesn’t really focus on the shape of the tube, but it looks pretty good. The rear of the bike is only approved for 650b rim width 50mm tires, but the forks are big enough to handle them. A chainstay with a 700c rim dropped is an essential element to pack everything into this small area Orbea has now switched to an internal seatpost binder Cable routing is completely hidden, but in reality it’s a handlebar Because it is outside of the stem, it is technically not completely inside. The plastic cover hides everything under the stem. A thick guard on the underside of the downtube should prevent most damage from rocks. If you prefer a 1x drivetrain, you can remove the front derailleur mount and replace it with a flash cap. If you look carefully, you can also see the compartment above the bottom bracket shell of the Di2 junction box. No matter which Terra you use, it comes with a new Orbea handlebar. Drops and a slight rise in the top on the carbon model.

