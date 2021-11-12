Don’t expect a new Google Pixelbook right away





Photo: Alex Cranz / Gizmodo

If you’ve been waiting for a new Google Chromebook, you’ll have to wait. Members of the Chromebook team have shown that the 2022 updated Pixelbook is unplanned.

Trusted Reviews reports that Chromebooks retail partner manager Googles Chrys Tsolaki commented on the future of the Pixelbooks while attending a London-based Qualcomm event. I don’t know in the future.

No other details are provided, but in reality, this means that the Google Pixelbook launched by the company in 2017 will not be overhauled until 2023 at the earliest.

Arguably Google’s best Chromebook product to date, the 2-in-1 convertible laptop was a deal. It offers an Intel processor, stylus support, a responsive trackpad, a vibrant touchscreen display, a comfortable keyboard and has been typing thousands of words over the years. That very good laptop.

Google’s Pixelbook is arguably still in good shape for some people, with two years left in the update cycle. But four years later, many other Chromebooks appeared.

Google’s last two laptops are the Pixel Slate and Pixelbook Go, both targeted at the school-focused type of users. The Pixel Slate was for those looking for a powerful tablet with the dual app capabilities of Chrome OS, while the Pixelbook Go was a spec-packed Pixelbook that was rethought for college students. Both were capable devices in their own right, but didn’t have enough punch from the original Pixelbook.

The Chromebook market is currently very competitive and may explain why Google isn’t competing to drop a new market. Acer offers a wide range of Chromebooks, from the $ 380 giant Chromebook 317 to the $ 630 14-inch model ($ 630 Chromebook Spin 713) that offers PC-like performance. Asus, Samsung, HP and Lenovo also continue to offer attractive Chromebooks to all types of users.

Demand for Chromebooks is also different than before. The pandemic inevitably spurred Chromebook sales, but it began to lag as the children began to return directly to the classroom. The situation could also be a bit oversaturated as Microsoft is playing in the (very slow) market on the $ 250 education-centric Surface Laptop SE.

In addition to its flagship smartphone lineup, Google may have decided to focus its immediate hardware efforts on the chips it contains. Perhaps the company will find inspiration for launching a Chromebook that runs on homemade silicon by 2023.

I contacted Google to review the Pixelbook report. I’ll update this story if I get a reply.

