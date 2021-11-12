Spotify Enhances Audiobook Business with Findaway Purchases





Stockholm (Reuters)-Thursday Spotify has made great strides in adding audiobooks to its platform by acquiring Findaway, a US-based audio technology company that is trying to recreate its success with podcasts.

File Photo: Taken February 18, 2014 in Strasbourg, this illustrated photo shows Hadphone in front of the logo of online music streaming service Spotify. REUTERS / ChristianHartmann / File Photo

Findaway has partnered with audiobook publishers such as Amazons Audible, Apple iBooks, Google and Storytel to provide a global audiobook catalog. We also own Voices to help authors publish at their own expense.

This is the first big move … what we want to achieve is to allow Spotify consumers to buy and listen to audiobooks on Spotify, said Gustav Sd, Chief R & D Officer. Erstrm said in an interview.

Transaction terms to be completed in the fourth quarter have not been disclosed.

Spotify follows playbooks similar to the podcast business. It entered podcasts in 2018 and put it together in a series of acquisitions, with analysts expecting to overtake Apple as the largest podcast provider with over 3 million titles by the end of the year.

The company, which has already partnered with Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel to enable subscribers to listen to audiobooks, has also launched an open access platform for publishers to stream content.

According to research, many users who heard the crime nonfiction podcast also bought audiobooks about crime, according to Sderstrm. This is great potential for publishers. We believe that audiobooks also have a very good user base.

Spotifys’ total monthly active users increased 19% to 381 million, with revenues of around € 2.5 billion ($ 2.87 billion).

According to research firm Omdia, the global audiobook market is expected to be worth $ 9.3 billion by 2020 from $ 4 billion to 2026.

($ 1 = 0.8722 euros)

Report by Supantha Mukherjee, a correspondent for European technical communications based in Stockholm. Edited by Kirsten Donovan

