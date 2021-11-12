Android Auto: How it works and why it’s needed





Our phones add a lot to our lives: they connect us to those who love us, the hobbies we enjoy, the politics we hate, and the work we have to do. To do.

Similarly, our cars add a lot to our lives. They give us the freedom to see and do more than we ever wanted without them. But the combination of the two creates something dangerous.

safety first

Distracted driving kills more than 3,000 Americans each year, according to the Department of Road Safety.

Safety experts have advocated putting the phone in the car, but that approach doesn’t make a big difference in an era when part of our lives live through these little screens. bottom. So the technology company came up with another solution. It’s a system that seamlessly integrates your phone into your car, allowing you to keep an eye on your favorite apps on the go.

Like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay is perfect for iPhone users. If you’re an Apple owner, see the guide. However, this article will explain how Android Auto integrates with your car and why you need Android Auto when using your Android smartphone.

What is Android Auto?

Android Auto is a system that integrates smartphones into car entertainment systems. The screen of the smartphone can be mirrored to the display screen of the car, allowing the driver to control the smartphone using voice commands or the touch screen of the car to minimize the operation of the smartphone while driving.

Android Auto can be used in two ways in the car. Both help you to use the features of your cell phone without distracting you while driving. But one offers a great experience.

Currently, many cars are shipped with the Android Auto feature installed. Newer models may be available with a wired connection or wirelessly. Android maintains a regularly updated list of cars available with Android Auto connectivity. It is standard or optional on more than half of the cars sold in the United States. It’s growing fast enough that virtually every new car will offer it within a few years.

You can also add Android Auto to cars that don’t have Android Auto. Dozens of aftermarket stereo systems include it.

Works with compatible car radios or infotainment systems

For compatible cars, Android Auto can connect to the car’s infotainment system. It mirrors the screen of your smartphone on the touch screen in the center of the car, so you can activate the app with a tap. It also uses the car’s audio system to play the sound from the phone and uses the car’s built-in microphone to control the phone with voice commands.

Drivers can also use Android Auto to control music apps like Spotify, root apps like Waze, and even read text messages aloud to the Google Assistant. They can make phone calls and send text with voice commands to keep an eye on the future path.

Standalone experience on your mobile

You can use Android Auto even if your car doesn’t have a screen. Android provides a standalone mode that works without a screen in the car. This is not currently offered by Apple CarPlay.

To use it, place your smartphone in an accessible mount or cradle and enable Android Auto. This prompts the phone to accept voice commands, defaults to the speakerphone when making and receiving calls, and displays a subset of the most commonly used apps in the car with large, easy-to-read icons.

How to connect to Android Auto

To use the Android Auto interface, your smartphone must be running Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or a later version of the Android operating system. The car radio or infotainment system must also be compatible. If in doubt, use Google’s compatibility checker.

Install the latest Android Auto app from the Google Play store on your smartphone. Keep your car in the park with a strong Wi-Fi connection. Make sure the phone is turned on. Start the car. Use a USB cable to connect the phone cable to your car (Android Auto can be used wirelessly, but a plugin cable is required for setup). The Android Auto app will automatically start the setup. Read and agree to the safety precautions and terms of use. Follow the instructions on the phone screen to allow access to your car. Select the Android Auto app that will appear on your car’s display screen. Follow the on-screen instructions on your car’s touch screen to complete the setup. Android Auto features

Android Auto allows drivers to control many popular phone apps via voice commands and the car’s touch screen.

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is Android Auto’s voice recognition interface. You can activate it just by saying “Hey Google” and then entering the command you want to execute. For example, “Hey, Google, call work” dials the number stored in the contact as “work”. “Hey, google, play my chill playlist on Spotify” … well, you now get it.

You can also activate voice commands by pressing the microphone icon on the screen or by pressing the steering wheel microphone button if your car has a microphone button.

navigation

Android Auto is compatible with Google Maps, Waze, and several other mapping apps. You can use it to get turn-by-turn directions, search for nearby gas stations and electric car chargers, and book parking from Spot Hero and other parking apps.

entertainment

Android Auto works with Google Play Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and many other music apps. It is also compatible with news and radio apps such as NPR One, BBC Sounds and TuneIn. You can use Audible to control audiobooks in Android Auto and use a huge array of podcast apps.

Music app commands are surprisingly versatile. You can use voice commands to select specific playlists, artists, songs, or podcast topics, and to skip or rewind songs.

communication

Perhaps the most important innovation for road safety is Google’s superior voice recognition capabilities. Android Auto can use this to read incoming text messages. You can then respond without taking your hands off the handle.

Just say “Hey, Google, Text Mom” ​​and it will signal the system to set the text for the person listed as your mom in your contacts and hear you dictate the message. When you stop speaking, the Google Assistant dictates the message to make sure you’re telling what you mean, and then asks for permission to send the message.

Android Auto is compatible with many chat apps such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram.

Advantages of Android Auto

Android Auto is a great way to access the features of your Android smartphone while driving. You can control phone functions using voice commands, steering wheel buttons, or the car’s touch screen. Many popular apps such as Facebook, Zoom and WhatsApp are compatible with it.

You can also use the entertainment features of your phone instead of expensive satellite radio and other in-car subscriptions.

Disadvantages of Android Auto

Not all apps are available on Android Auto. If the best feature of Android Auto is that you can use your favorite apps hands-free while driving, you need to make sure that the apps you use are compatible.

All speech recognition technologies are an ongoing task. Sending a text message using voice recognition can be frustrating because you may need to correct the error several times before pressing send.

Finally, Android Auto can make multitasking safer while driving, but it’s not completely safe. Do not use the phone at all, even if you use voice commands, if traffic or road conditions make driving more difficult.

