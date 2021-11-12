Interface Fluidics Raises C $ 6.7 Million to Accelerate Deployment of Oil Recovery Technology





Calgary-based Interface Fluidics has raised 6.7 million CAD (US $ 5.4 million) in a Series B investment round led by Equinor Ventures, the corporate venture arm of energy company Equinor.

Four other investors, including Techstars and Phaze Ventures, also participated in the funding round. The interface does not disclose other entities.

Launched in 2015, Interface leverages the technology of the biomedical industry to adapt to the oil and gas sector. The company offers sampling collections and tests from nanotechnology platforms that allow operators to analyze a variety of downhaul chemicals to help assess the feasibility of enhanced oil recovery.

Interface serves key producers such as Suncor, Equinor, Total, Centovus, BP, Ovintiv, Saudi Aramco and Petroleum Development Oman.

Interface plans to use the new capital to reduce the transport of toxic chemicals, accelerate the pace of test results, and enable faster sourcing of products.

This is the third round of funding since the company was founded and has raised a total of more than $ 13.8 million (US $ 11 million) to date. In August 2019, the company raised $ 6 million (US $ 4.5 million) in a Series A round funded by Equinor Ventures and Techstars.

Interface Fluidics has recently graduated from Techstars Energy Accelerator First Class in partnership with Equinor. The company completed an Oslo-based program in December 2018.

Interface co-founder and CEO Stuart Kinia said it was a true vote of confidence in Canada’s ability to commercialize innovative technologies, and financing also helped strengthen the company’s workforce and employees. He added that it could double the number of people.

Investment follows the COP26 summit in Glasgow, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing that Canada will impose strict caps on emissions from the oil and gas sector.

Trudeau also said he was ready to limit the growth of one of the country’s largest industries to help keep the world’s average temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

As reported by the CBC, Canada’s oil and gas sector will account for 191 megatons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, accounting for 26 percent of the country’s total emissions.

