Gmail’s upcoming iOS widgets may actually help





Google has announced that it will update the Gmail iOS widget with a new widget that really helps. This will show you the subject and sender of the email in your inbox. According to the company, a new widget will be released in the coming weeks to replace the previously unpopular previous version. This also means that Gmail’s iOS widgets have the same functionality as today’s Android widgets, as 9to5Google points out.

When the first version of the Gmail widget was released, I pointed out that it wasn’t particularly useful. In fact, it only provides shortcuts to various screens of your app, such as your inbox or email composer. The important thing is that you don’t actually see much information about the emails you receive, but you do see how many emails are left unread in your inbox.

Old widgets can only be moved to the app search, create, and inbox screens.

Part of the lack of functionality of older widgets was due to Apple’s limitations. Currently, it is not allowed to incorporate interactivity into widgets. Taps made by the user must be processed by launching the app. These rules haven’t changed significantly since the introduction of the first widget, but the new design shows that there is still room for useful information. For example, you may not be able to archive emails from your home screen, but at least you can see what’s waiting in your inbox.

Google also says it will update support for keyboard shortcuts on Google Sheets. Image: Google

Google has also announced other future improvements to the app that may help heavy users of the service. Meet, a business-focused video chat app, supports iOS picture-in-picture features so you can watch your colleagues and presentations while you switch apps to check files and emails. .. Google also states that it will extend the keyboard shortcuts available to people who use Google Sheets with external keyboards (including the Apples Magic Keyboard case).

