APAC’s Future City Plan





Covid-19 may have created a new lifestyle, but in future cities, pandemics will design better, smarter urban solutions that can address not only health issues, but also economic and environmental challenges. It is now possible.

As the Asia-Pacific region prepares to live with COVID-19 as endemic, it is important to have the right infrastructure in place, especially in developing cities. The use of modern technology makes this possible with solutions that can address urban challenges that impede the progress of sustainable smart cities, especially increased energy consumption, increased traffic, and increased public safety threats. ..

According to the latest report from Accenture and MIT Technology Review, “Cities in the 21st Century: Transforming Asia-Pacific Cities,” cities in the region seek innovative and creative responses to social, economic and ecological challenges. doing. For example, Singapore has transformed into one of the world’s best habitability indicators, a global metropolis, through coordinated planning and policy innovation.

The report also showed that:

Major cities in the Asia-Pacific region are pioneers of sustainable innovation, providing ideas to peers in the region and around the world. APAC cities are pioneering new approaches to urban planning that leverage nature-based resilience, such as China’s “Sponge City” and Melbourne’s urban forests. Innovators are using cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data to enable a circular economy supply chain, optimize traffic, track extreme weather disasters, and ensure quick and effective response. increase. You live in an unplanned development area or in an area where you do not have a formal address to access employment opportunities, facilities and emergency services. It is for consumers who are adapting their offerings to support vulnerable groups, such as live location sharing, female-specific ride sharing, and crowdsourcing data for safety assessments in potentially dangerous areas. It is done via the app. Despite aggressive initiatives and projects, more sustainable and inclusive cities and real-life ideals on earth – different cities because the first wave of “smart city” thinking tended to be overly technology-centric. We need a more constructive approach with a deeper understanding of the experience and needs of the community. Focus on important issues. Once these are established, the right technology can be used to deploy the right solution.

Smart city strategies need to be fixed in what experience they want to offer to all stakeholders, including citizens, tourists and business travelers. Then you can start thinking about commercial models, but they need to be based on experience, not technology, said Jurgen Coppens, managing director of Accenture Strategy.

Accenture has announced in Singapore the Singapore Innovation Hub, which focuses on pillars such as adaptive urban planning, mobility, safety and security, and sustainability. The goal is to create a city of the future that simulates different environments and scenarios, relying on technologies such as digital twins and AI models. Urban planners can assess and optimize the effectiveness of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for building design and evacuation, even before a serious accident occurs.

Today, here is the impetus for countries to take transformative action towards building more sustainable and resilient cities. At the same time, the crossroads of digitization and energy transformation provide cities with the opportunity to rethink how they deliver services, paving the way for innovative innovations that revolutionize public engagement, and Accenture’s country management. Director Ng Wee Wei said. Singapore.

The Singapore Innovation Hub will bring residents, communities, industries, academia and governments to immerse themselves in digital possibilities and bring innovation, along with a city of the future fixed to the collective experience of the participants. Built as a collaboration space that enables a comprehensive, universally available urban solution. Ng hopes that the hub will be able to develop talent for the future and the idea of ​​sustainability that is central to the success of true smart cities.

The Singapore Innovation Hub was launched by Dr. Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of Communications and Health.

“The cliché isn’t about using technology for technology, but it needs to bring real benefits to people. It needs to bring that cliché to life. And many of us are lucky. You can enjoy these benefits, but you need to make sure that your journey is comprehensive, which is not only digitally savvy, but also the most digitally privileged, increasingly comprehensive. You can take advantage of these benefits, but every Singaporean has access to, understands, and knows how to use digital tools, “said the minister.

