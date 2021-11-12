Manufacturing Grants Program Drives Innovation at Manufacturing Sites





At Connecticut manufacturers’ manufacturing floors, people and machines continue to make a fuss about producing millions of dollars of products every day.

Six of these companies welcomed a new type of buzz this fall with a state matching grant program to bring the latest equipment to the business.

Accurate Lock and Hardware, Beacon Industries, Burke Aerospace, OKAY Industries, PTA Plastics and Westminster Tool have different goals, but there is no doubt that technology and innovation will drive growth and competitiveness.

Each of the six was awarded a $ 100,000 Laminated Modeling Recruitment Program Matching Grant in September through the State Manufacturing Innovation Fund.

“Connecticut is a plain, simple, advanced manufacturing Silicon Valley,” Governor Ned Lamont said in a grant announcement, requiring businesses to match or exceed state investment.

“These grants will help the best manufacturers across the state continue to innovate and build larger, faster and more complex machines that will lead the state, country and world to the 21st century.”

“We are pleased to see the innovative ways these Connecticut manufacturers are embracing and working on this new technology,” said state chief manufacturing officer Colin Cooper.

“This program is a great example of using state funds as catalytic capital to encourage significant private sector investment in advanced technology and create opportunities for economic growth,” he said.

Changing environment

Accurate Lock & Hardware CEO Reed Salvatore has done a good job over the last 50 years. Many changes have been made to what feels like a short term, but the environment is constantly changing.

The Stanford-based company has long manufactured locks and custom building hardware.

One of their businesses includes locks on famous buildings. The State Capitol, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and even the White House are home to locks manufactured here in Connecticut.

“We have always sought a better and more efficient way to manufacture this hardware.”

Precise lock and hardware lead Salvatore

However, over time, the sides of the work wear out.

According to Salvatore, we’ve always been looking for a better, more efficient way to make this hardware that matches the original, but works with today’s latest locking devices. That is.

Accurate Lock & Hardware uses grants to buy machines that print highly decorated handles and knobs through an efficient process of maintaining high quality.

‘Best of Both Worlds’

Additive manufacturing allows you to get such products in a much better detail, much better quality, and honestly, a much more economical and affordable way, Salvatore said. Stated.

It actually blends the best of both worlds.

Salvatore said the benefit of the grant is the partnership between the state and selected companies. Each company must match an amount equal to or greater than the amount invested by the state.

“We can get much better details, much better quality, and a much more economical and affordable way.”

Salvatore

According to Salvatore, what it does is encourage the parties to work together to achieve a common goal.

In addition to helping to acquire equipment, Reed feels that the grant shows that the state is helping manufacturers in the state.

I think it’s pretty clear that the state is committed to Connecticut manufacturers, Salvatore said. I think it’s great to see it and see them put their money where their mouth is.

pivot

In the early weeks of the pandemic, Brittany Schierwood knew that Berk Aerospace, a provider of electrical discharge machining, milling machines and turning services, would emerge as a separate company.

We were primarily commercial aerospace, Isherwood explained, and its market has changed dramatically.

Isherwood, president of Farmington-based family-owned manufacturer, described the shift at Made in Connecticut: 2021 Manufacturing Summit on October 29, hosted by CBIA and its affiliates CONNSTEP and ReadyCT.

“It’s very important in a small business environment,” said Brittany Schierwood, President of Burke Aerospace.

As the civil aviation industry declined, Burke quickly converted to the military aerospace and industrial gas turbine sector and maintained the company.

But catching up with both competitors and the evolving manufacturing industry also meant technology updates. The AMAP Grant was the perfect mechanic.

Burke is adding high-end 3D metal printers to its machine line using a grant managed by the Connecticut Advanced Technology Center.

“Supercritical”

Isherwood sees this purchase as an opportunity not only to manufacture tools, but also to work on parts.

Isherwood explains that we want to be a major partner with our customers and make sure that it is in line with their needs, supports their needs and is a supplier of laminated modeling.

Product development time is reduced by 80%. What normally took 12 to 16 weeks, but with new technologies it only takes 1 to 2 weeks.

“Without this grant, you wouldn’t be able to buy this device.”

Brittany Sherwood in Burke Aerospace

Streamlining this process is very important, especially in a small business environment after COVID, Isherwood said.

Isherwood also understands the value of such public-private partnerships.

Without this grant, she wouldn’t be able to buy this device, she said.

‘Make a difference / different’

Ray Coombs, president of Westminster Tool, says I travel all over the country and the way you make a difference is in people and technology.

If you want to be competitive in the global market, you have to have both. In Connecticut you can get both.

“People and Technology” Westminster Tool’s Ray Coombs are located on the manufacturing floor with two employees.

“We now have a government that understands the importance of manufacturing, what it does to the economy. It supports education as well as the dollar.

Westminster Tool is Mantle Inc, a 3D printing designer for steel, to continue the plainfield enterprise that is playing a leading role in the injection molding industry. I was involved in a conversation with him for several years.

No one has the ability to print stable steel, so we feel we can benefit if it is accepted in the market, Coombs explained.

Prototype test

The company used laminated molding to prototype and test parts, but was cautious about investing in steel and metal laminated molding technology until it began working in the mantle.

What sets Mantle’s TrueShape machines apart from their competitors is that they are designed with mold makers in mind, explains Westminster Tool manufacturing engineer Eddie Graff.

Westminster Tool ordered a machine using AMAP Grant.

“After all, we are trying to solve our customers’ problems.”

Westminster Tool’s Eddie Graff

For us, I think it helps us in many ways, but in the end, we were trying to solve your problem, Graph explained.

Therefore, how to implement a machine to make it a little more dynamic and solve customer challenges is what we want to invest heavily.

Both Graff and Coombs believe that this technology will help speed up processes, improve product quality, reduce cycle times, and open new markets for the company as a whole.

Obviously, I feel very strongly that this will be a game changer in our market, period, Coombs said. Not only locally, but nationwide.

“Better, faster, cheaper”

Based in New Britain, OKAY Industries is a leading manufacturer of medical device components and assemblies, and is also exploring metal printing thanks to AMAP grants.

For Ron Zownir, a research and development engineer at OKAY Industries, the acquisition of the high-tech Rapidia Metal 3D printer has been a passionate project for eight years.

Earlier models were more expensive, awkward to use, dangerous and did not select the checkbox.

“Game changer.” OKAY Industries’ Ron Zownir and a newly acquired 3D printer.

This new technology has allowed us to be better, faster and cheaper, says Zownir. I’m glad I had the patience to wait for things.

What makes 3D printers unique is the water-based metal paste. This eliminates the complex and dangerous debinder process used by regular 3D printers. Zownir said eliminating this step would improve overall efficiency and speed up the printing process.

For example, while printing a prototype, Zownir said a typical lead time is 12 weeks. With the introduction of this 3D printer, the lead time will be one week.

More competitive

Zownir said this would make the return on investment more valuable.

According to Zownir, winning contracts for production jobs is becoming more and more competitive. This technology helps protect your business ahead of other manufacturers.

OKAY Industries is currently focusing on developing prototypes that will be used in future product development.

I believe it will be a game changer for prototyping, Zownir said.

“The matching grant has helped mitigate all the risks we face.”

Ron Zownir of OKAY Industries

Zownir believes that without a public-private partnership, OKAY Industries might not have made the leap to buy a machine.

There are always risks and uncertainties associated with these new technologies, Zownir said.

Matching grants have helped mitigate all the risks we face and promote this technology.

Zownir anticipates a growth runway, and the company is using new technology in one or more ways, including the expansion to metal binding jets.

