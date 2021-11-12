Noitom Selected for CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree





Miami, November 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Noitom, creator of Perception Neuron, today announced that its latest motion capture system, Perception Neuron 3 (PN3), was selected for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in 2022. Was announced. Wearable Technologies product category. Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.

Noitom International, Inc. Roch Nakajima, president of the company, explains: “For years, the line between professional and consumer products has become increasingly blurry. It’s the latest in the industry by making complex and costly technologies available to all technology enthusiasts. The CES honor for Perception Neuron 3 is to bring cutting-edge technology to the average consumer and validate our commitment to motion capture. “For all.”

The CES Innovation Awards continue to recognize technology for its innovative design and real-world applications, even after receiving two “Products of the Year” awards from the National Association of Broadcasters earlier this month.

Motion capture (mocap) is the process of converting human movement into a digital format for media used in movies and animations. Motion capture, used in Hollywood blockbusters such as Planet of the Apes and The Hobbit, has recently become a central stage for live events and performances. Not only in the entertainment industry, but by analyzing movements in real time, it can be applied to a wide range of fields from workplace safety to sports training. Nowadays, motion capture is used by popular online streamers and VTuber, providing a new way to interact with viewers. PN3, the world’s smallest motion capture system, gives industry and creators access to affordable portable technology.

Launched in May 2021, the PN3 weighs just over 4 grams and measures 27.9mm x 16.2mm x 11.6mm. This innovative and compact design is not only ideal for on-the-go motion capture, but also a template for wearables and future technologies. PN3 integrates directly with industry-leading software and pipelines such as Unreal Engine and Unity3D. Designed to meet the needs of film and animation creators and studio motion capture, rehabilitation, workplace safety and more, the PN3 features a complete system overhaul including a new IMU sensor and a new HumanIK algorithm.

Noitom’s “Best of Innovation” distinction is even more acclaimed for this year’s CES Innovation Awards program, which received the highest number of entries ever. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including media members, designers, engineers, etc., reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design.

Recipients will be honored at CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, digitally held in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th. A complete list of CES 2022 Innovation Award winners can be found here.

CES2022, the global stage of innovation, brings the technology industry directly and digitally to give viewers around the world access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most influential leaders and industry advocates. To do.

About Noitom

Founded in 2012, Noitom is dedicated to making motion capture a universal technology. Noitom’s dedicated team of engineers develops world-class motion capture technology for the consumer and industrial markets. Noitom’s motion capture system can be applied to virtual production, animation, robotics, medicine, VFX, 3D, and game development. Noitom’s current product line includes Perception Neuron, Hi5VR Glove, MySwing Baseball, and NoitomVPS. Noitom is in Beijing and its US headquarters is in Miami. For more information on Noitom and its services, please visit http://www.noitom.com.

For inquiries, please email Elisabeth [email protected]

