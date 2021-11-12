Hidden Google Maps has been tracking your movements for years Here’s a way to turn it off





Google may have a hidden map that keeps track of everything you’ve been to.

Trackers highlight the actual movements of millions of users, but can be turned off if you know how.

Google may be tracking your movements without realizing that you signed up for it.

It’s all linked to a system called Google Location History.

This is an account-wide service that records movements using a smartphone.

For maximum functionality, you need to turn on Location History and Location Reports and log in to your Google account.

It’s designed to help: Google can provide you with better service if you know where you were.

This means you can get more detailed commuting advice, recommendations based on other places you visit, and more relevant ads.

But it’s no exaggeration to say that many of us don’t want Google to keep a rolling record of our moves.

There is a significant privacy risk when it comes to storing details of every location that is online.

This privacy trade-off is why Google Location History is turned off by default — it only activates with your permission.

However, it is common for users to accidentally enable Google Location History from Google Maps.

The important thing is that you may not understand exactly what you signed up for.

How to check Google location history

There are several ways to check your Google location history.

The fastest and easiest way is to follow this link to the Google Maps timeline.

This will give you an accurate view of where you went on a particular day.

You can also track how you travel and how long you have been in a particular location.

If you are using the Google Maps app, go to the menu[タイムライン]Choose.

If you unknowingly turn on Google Location History for several years, the results can be shocking.

It can be very creepy to suddenly notice that Google hosts a very detailed map that tracks your real-world movements for years.

Fortunately, it is possible to turn this feature off.

How to turn off Google Location History

You can turn off Google Location History at any time.

Turn it off here.

However, to stop Google tracking altogether, you should also turn off web and activity tracking.

You can see your tracked position markers here:

Unfortunately, these position markers are mixed with a lot of other information and are difficult to find (and remove).

To turn it off, click the link above and then go to the activity control.

From there, you can turn off web and activity tracking on all Google sites, apps, and services.

This story was originally published in the Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

