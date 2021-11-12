Top story of digital development that causes waves in the APAC beauty industry





1 Beauty on Bilibili: Why this undeveloped channel is becoming an important platform for Chinese brand marketing

China’s video-sharing platform Bilibili is steadily becoming a major marketing channel for beauty brands targeting Gen Z consumers as beauty-centric content grows on the platform.

Bilibili is China’s long-form video sharing platform and is rapidly becoming an important channel for brands to reach the critical Generation Z consumer base.

Launched in 2009, Bilibili initially became a popular platform for animation, comics, and games (AGC).

In the very early days, the focus was on creating something rather than filming oneself. Therefore, there was a lot of fan fiction online communities surrounding the platform, explains Dr. Crystal Avidin, an associate professor at Curtin University and a senior researcher in Internet studies.

2 Biotechnology Startup Sequential Skin Raises 1.4m We Want to Accelerate the Future of Skin Health, CEO says

UK-Singapore-based biotechnology startup SequentialSkin has secured more funding in its latest seed round to be used for global deployment of home skin diagnostic patches with both B2B and D2C capabilities. Said the CEO.

The latest seed round raised 1.42 million ($ 1.65 million), led by Estonian early investment firm Metaplanet and backed by Scrum Ventures, SOSV, Genedant and angel investor Ben Holmes. This investment brought the total venture funding for Sequential Skin in 2021 to 1.85 million ($ 2.15 million). All of these are brought to a globally expanding reach with home-based skin patch test kits that use gene sequencing technology to assess overall skin health. Genetic predisposition and human skin flora.

Dr. Oliver Worsley, CEO and co-founder of Sequential Skin, said global expansion is an important part of a company’s broader goals.

3 China’s Wang Hong Beauty Boom: Regular influencers have a greater influence as consumers demand functional and personalized products

The rise of Wang Hong beauty influencers in China and the growing interest in functional and customized cosmetics have become apparent as part of the changing purchasing habits since COVID-19.

This review, conducted by researchers at Tokoku University in South Korea, analyzes 43 research papers from 2019 to 2021 from an online database and includes studies conducted in Poland, China and South Korea.

The researchers wrote in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology: This study is expected to be used as a marketing reference to show changes in the beauty industry and online buying behavior after COVID-19.

The survey was divided into three sections investigating pre- and post-pandemic beauty product purchasing habits, the rise of Wang Hong in China, which affects purchase rates, and the expansion of online services to serve consumers. ..

4 Badly ignored: underserved hair care market Verdure due to technology upgrades

Singapore-based brand Verdure believes that more innovation is needed to address hair care concerns and most of its development is focused on other categories in the beauty sector.

Verdure offers home medical devices and complementary products to combat hair loss.

Brand owner Karen Lam reveals that the brand has grown 400% in the last 18 months, boosted by the e-commerce boom and lack of space choices.

I think the hair care industry is badly ignored and underserved from an innovation perspective, especially when it comes to devices. Much of it is due to the scientific study of hair loss, and the fact that the resulting hair growth is still very limited, Lamb said.

5 Shopping Heaven: India’s Good Glamm Group Allocates US $ 100 Million To Acquire Additional 4-6 Beauty Brands

GoodGlamm Group, a newly established digital cosmetics outfit in India, plans to acquire four more digitally-led beauty brands after receiving a funding injection.

India-based direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm recently announced the establishment of the Good Glamm Group, founded by direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm, to solidify its position as a content-driven digital house of brand. bottom. -Commerce strategy.

The newly formed group is the integration of digital brands such as the female digital community POPxo, the influencer marketplace Plixxo, and the mom and baby platform BabyCharkra.

The group has a network of over 100 million users, 220,000 influencers and 10,000 doctors. In addition, MyGlamms20,000 offline POS is available.

