User-modified iPhone X with USB-C port sells for $ 86,000

The modified iPhone X auction with a working USB-C port with full data transfer and charging ended Thursday, with one millionaire buyer selling $ 86,001 on the device.

Created by engineering student Ken Pillonel, the USB-C iPhone X was unveiled in October and instantly captured the imagination of iPhone users who are slowly challenging for more modern connectors.

Pillonel released a video description of the build in early November. As expected, this process was more than just a replacement.

In addition to reverse engineering Apple’s C94 connector, Pillonel had to create a custom circuit board, test and route the connection, and push the USB-C parts into an already packed case. The final result was auctioned on eBay and bids soared above $ 85,000.

As Gizmodo pointed out, the auction ended today with a winning bid of $ 86,001. A total of 116 bids were placed, most of them within the first three days.

Pillonel guarantees that your iPhone will work, but will warn you about restoring, updating, or erasing your device. In addition, the buyer stated that the significantly modified iPhone should not be used as the primary device and stipulated that the case should not be opened.

“Basically, you can do whatever you want with it, but don’t expect anything from me if you break something. It’s just a prototype,” Pillonel said in a list description. I am.

Apple hasn’t promised to switch its flagship platform to USB-C yet as it has other hardware such as the iPad and Mac, but brave users follow Pillonel’s detailed instructions released on GitHub. You can try to duplicate the project. Of course, modifying your iPhone will void your warranty and there is no guarantee of success.

