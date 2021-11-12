Google reveals “watering hole” attack targeting Apple device owners





Google’s Threat Advisory Group (TAG) uses websites compromised by hackers, various vulnerabilities, and advanced malware to access iOS and macOS devices with campaigns that appear to be broadly targeting Hong Kong citizens I made it clear that I did.

“We discovered a watering hole attack targeting visitors to our website in Hong Kong,” TAG said in August. This type of attack usually has no specific target and instead chooses to focus on a wide range of demographics, such as Apple device owners who are interested in political events in Hong Kong.

The campaign reportedly exploited a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2021-30869) in macOS Catalina, which TAG immediately disclosed to Apple and released a patch on September 23. Even in Safari on iOS and macOS, this means that the security flaws weren’t completely new.

An attacker used this exploit chain to install a backdoor on a vulnerable device that accessed a compromised website. According to TAG, this backdoor contained a module that could be used to identify the compromised device. Record audio, capture screen and install keylogger. File download and upload. Run the terminal command as the root user.

“Based on our findings, this threat actor is a well-resourced group with access to its own software engineering team based on the quality of the payload code and may be state-sponsored. I think it’s expensive, “says TAG. (However, the attack cannot be attributed to a particular entity.)

Editor’s recommendation

The TAG blog post contains details on how this campaign was analyzed and traces of intrusion that can be used to determine if the device was affected by the attack. The group said it plans to “soon” share information “surrounding another irrelevant campaign discovered using two Chrome 0-days (CVE-2021-37973 and CVE-2021-37976).” I am.

Like what you are reading?

Sign up for our Security Watch newsletter to see our top privacy and security articles delivered directly to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/google-reveals-watering-hole-attack-targeting-apple-device-owners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos