Uganda: Building a Climate-Responsive Community-Science, Technology and Innovation Issues





Comments — Over the past 10 days, more than 20,000 representatives from 200 countries have attended the Glasgow Climate Conference in Scotland to discuss ways to control climate change. This global discourse on climate change shows one fact. We are in a climate emergency and researchers say it has seven years to fix it before it’s too late.

One of the most pressing concerns in the world is how to fall below the carbon balance. This refers to the amount of carbon dioxide a country can release into the atmosphere before the world is guaranteed to warm to at least 1.5 degrees Celsius, as set by the climate goals of Paris. agreement.

According to World in Data, 2017, Uganda’s average footprint is about 0.1 per year, but Uganda is still experiencing the effects of climate change.

Today, our average temperature has risen 1.3 ° C and the maximum temperature has risen 0.6-0.9 ° C18. The amount and frequency of rainfall is also affected.

According to climate risk profile data, Uganda has a statistically significant reduction in annual and seasonal rainfall, with a decrease of 6.0 mm per month every 10 years. This reduction in rainfall has been observed in some northern areas. Guru, kit gum, kotido.

Following the decrease in rainfall, the period of drought became longer. Specifically, over the last two decades, more frequent and long-lasting droughts have occurred in the western, northern and northeastern regions.

Uganda joins the rest of the world today to commemorate the 20th edition of World Science Day for Peace and Development, as climate change poses a serious threat to billions of people and life on Earth. And emphasize the importance of “building a climate-friendly community”. “.

The focus of this year’s celebration is on some important scientific aspects and possibilities provided by science, technology and innovation that will help solve some of the major global challenges society faces today. By emphasizing the solution, we are looking at ways to bring science closer to society.

Ancel Ochino Bwire, Business Advisor to the Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Association (UGEFA), believes that the solution to climate change lies in the creation and support of green businesses, which UGEFA has been working on since 2020.

UGEFA is a Ugandan initiative funded by the European Union and implemented by ADELPHI and FindingXY. Its main focus is on a sustainable transition to a green economy.

According to Bwire, the initiative, launched in 2020, was inspired by the urgency of a climate crisis that requires more, if not all, hands-on-board to mitigate. Toward this goal, UGEFA, with the support of the European Union, assisted in the creation of scalable climate-friendly businesses through co-creation of capacity building and financial institutions, and coordinated lack of middle finance. I have taken on the task of facilitating access to.

“There are 83 green companies running accelerator programs, which belong to the categories of ecotourism, clean energy, sustainable transportation, waste management, green manufacturing and agricultural processing,” Bwire said. Mr. says.

Elvis Kadhama, founder of Pearl Entrepreneurs Academy Ltd (PEAL) and UGEFA’s green business support, provides access to clean energy to address the socio-economic and environmental challenges facing low-income communities. Last mile solution.

Kadama’s green cause came from the tragic experience of his friend losing his two daughters in a kerosene lamp and burning his house. Since then, Kadama has aimed to provide safe and sustainable energy equipment to rural communities living away from the power grid. PEAL offers a variety of products that reduce pollutant emissions into the atmosphere through friendly payment plans. Products include solar lamps that replace kerosene lamps, smokeless energy-saving cooking stoves, solar home systems, and water filters.

“By adopting sustainable clean energy, low-income households can save an average of $ 2-4 a week on kerosene. These interventions cut firewood costs and trees for fuel. The percentage is also reduced. For the use of cost-effective cooking stoves and water filters. He hopes that the fight against climate change will be a coordinated endeavor. “

Samantha Niyonsaba Karama, Future Lab Lead at The Innovation Village, states that building a climate-friendly community is a task that requires the efforts of all stakeholders in the ecosystem. She praises the important role science plays in uncovering the immediate crisis by providing data on the status quo while providing solutions to the crisis.

“Scientific research and empirical evidence show that the need for a green economy is urgent,” said Nyonsaba. Energy technology to address climate change issues and build a more prepared community. Through the lab, entrepreneurs have created modest environmental innovations and innovative technologies that help individuals and communities slow down climate change. “

“We are also funding and cooperating with Eco-Plastyle, a company that is fighting deforestation by reducing plastic waste and recycling plastic waste to create plastic lumber and pavement. This is the public sector where the private sector, innovators, technology, and the community can help the community as it shifts to a life that is environmentally friendly and combats climate change, “Nyonsaba emphasized.

Today, celebrating World Science Day for Peace and Development, and as the Climate Conference ends this Friday, the community will be provided with information and innovative solutions that can reduce carbon dioxide emissions and contribute to the conservation and conservation of the planet. Must be provided. ..

