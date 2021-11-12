Disney wants to be the happiest place in the Metaverse





Mickey Mouse is ready to challenge the Metaverse.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the entertainment conglomerate is preparing to bring a technological leap into the world of virtual reality that science fiction writers first envisioned.

It’s been a popular destination these days since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his digital avatars will work, hang out, and focus on creating a robust 3D environment that pursues hobbies.

Other big companies, such as game makers Roblox Corp and Epic Games, and software giant Microsoft Corp, are working on their own metaverse. Disney’s plans lacked particular detail, other than dropping the buzzwords that fueled Silicon Valley.

Chapek told investors Wednesday that the entry into this new Digital Frontier is in line with Disney’s long history of innovation.

“Our efforts are just the beginning of an era that brings the physical and digital worlds closer together and enables storytelling without breaking the boundaries of our own Disney Metaverse,” Chapek said. Said in Q4 earnings. phone.

In an interview with sign-in CNBC, Chapek said he envisioned it through a “three-dimensional canvas” that envisioned a new type of storytelling as an extension of streaming video service Disney +.

Former Disney Executive Vice President of Digital, Tilak Mandadi, wrote at LinkedIn in 2020 about creating a theme park metaverse that “merges the physical and digital worlds” through wearable devices, smartphones and digital access points.

Not all of Disney’s digital advance has a happy ending. Its online children’s social network, Club Penguin, was closed in 2017, 11 years later. The entry into social games by purchasing Playdom for $ 563.2 million in 2010 led to a write-down. With the acquisition of Maker Studios for $ 500 million in 2014, the business was absorbed by other parts of the company as a result of striving to take advantage of the surge in popularity of short-form YouTube videos.

